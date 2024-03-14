Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Raj Anadkat and Munmun Dutta have been in the news lately as a rumor about their engagement news took the internet by storm. As soon as the news of 27-year-old Raj's engagement news with 36-year-old Munmun hit the tube, people started passing their judgments. Many meme pages on various social media platforms started a meme fest.

However, Munmun and Raj soon gave a statement quashing the news to India Forums, Munmun said, "This is utterly ridiculous!" She made it clear that the story was false and that she wouldn't spend her time and energy on fake news like that. Raj's team also rubbished the buzz and stated, "Hello everyone. Just to clear things up, the news you've been seeing on social media is false & baseless." Well, this is not the first time that Raj and Munmun grabbed media attention. Take a look at times when the duo grabbed headlines.

Raj Anadkat's feud with Dilip Joshi

There were rumors about a cold war between Raj Anadkat who played Tappu and his onscreen father Jethalal played by Dilip Joshi. As per reports, Dilip Joshi was upset with Raj arriving late on the sets of the show. However, Raj had rubbished the rumors and called it a "cooked-up story".

Munmun Dutta slammed paparzi

In 2012, Munmun Dutta attended an event wherein she called out Paparazzi for passing comments. She asked the media people to stop commenting while celebrities pose for them. As the video of Munmun calling out the paps went viral, netizens reacted negatively and stated that Dutta was throwing attitude after getting success.

Raj Anadkat's exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Soon after news of Raj's feud with Dilip Joshi went viral, people noticed Tappu was missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. After a long chase, Anadkat finally announced his exit from the show on social media. He wrote, "Hello everyone, it’s time to lay all questions and speculation to rest. My association with Neela Film Productions and ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has officially ended. It has been a wonderful journey of learning, making friends, and having some of the best years of my career.”

Munmun Dutta's association with Armaan Kohli

Munmun Dutta was allegedly in a relationship with Bigg Boss 8 contestant Armaan Kohli. However, they broke up following personal issues. With the media constantly writing about the duo, Dutta had taken to her social media to address the issue and asked the media publications to not dwell on her past relationships.

Raj Anadkat on bagging Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

A few days back, there were reports about actor Raj Andkat bagging a promising role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Reports suggested that Anadkat might play Akshara and Abhimanyu's son Abhir. However, Raj didn't talk about the same to the media so his association with the show remains a mystery.

Munmun Dutta on visiting Israel

Recently, when Israel and Palestine were at war, Munmun Dutta had revealed that she was supposed to be in Israel that weekend, however, things didn't materialize and she had to reschedule her visit. She mentioned that she believes there was a divine intervention on her plans being canceled.

