Krushna Abhishek has created a popular and respectable identity in the industry. He is not only known for his presence in films but also maintains friendships with several telly stars. Krushna emerged as a household name after he appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, he was spotted at the airport and shared a heartfelt moment with his sons.

Krushna Abhishek meets his sons after two months

What happens after a father meets his children after two months? Well, when Krushna Abhishek met his sons after such a long gap, the actor was overwhelmed. He embraced them and gave his sons a warm hug. The kids ran towards the actor with so much happiness that it was enough to make your heart melt.

Joining the father-son duo was Krushna's wife, Kashmera Shah. While the actor looked delighted over meeting his family at the airport, Kashmera captured the joy of their hearty meeting. The ear-to-ear smile on Krushna's face is pure bliss. His wife was captured, giving sweet pecks to him and hugging him warmly.

Look at the video here:

Krushna Abhishek's work in the industry

He is notable for his humorous work in comedy shows, such as Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, and The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna Abhishek created a name for himself as a comedian after participating in several seasons of the Comedy Circus.

Renowned Bollywood actor Govinda is his maternal uncle, and Krushna has expressed his fondness for him many times. Currently, the popular comedian is working alongside Kapil Sharma in the latter's new venture titled The Great Indian Kapil Show. On the show, he will be seen playing numerous comedic characters and leaving us in splits with his hilarious antics.

On the personal front, Krushna Abhishek tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Kashmera Shah. The two are often spotted together at various public outings and events. The power couple are parents to two sons and have a happy family. Speaking of Kashmera, she has appeared in many films, including Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye and Wake Up Sid.

