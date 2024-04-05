Juhi Parmar is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry who ventured into the digital realm with Yeh Meri Family. Known for her portrayal of several iconic characters in shows, Juhi Parmar recently opened up about her fond memories from the sets of Kumkum- Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. In a conversation with us, she also stated how the television industry has changed over the years.

Juhi Parmar shares her special memory from Kumkum- Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan

In a chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Juhi Parmar to share some special memories and incidents from the days of her show Kumkum- Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. The actress mentioned, "There is no one special memory as such. The entire show, Kumkum, is a special memory for me now because every day on the sets used to be a fun riot."

She added, "We all used to gel well so much, not just the actors but the entire unit, from the director to cameraman to everybody else. We used to have a great time together on the sets. I and Hussain would keep doing some mischievous things and bully each other in some way or another, then have a hearty laugh. So, the show itself is special to me."

Juhi Parmar discusses the change in the television industry

Juhi Parmar has been a prominent figure in the television industry for many years, making a name for herself. As we continued our chat with the talented actress, we inquired about her perspective on any noticeable changes she has observed in the industry throughout the years.

To this, she replied, "So few things have changed. But on the whole, whenever I have worked in any of the shows on television, I have not found any difference as such. It is the same love and warmth that I received back then from the viewers or on the sets which is there now, also."

Juhi further commented, "The only thing I feel that has changed is that earlier shows used to last for several years, and most of the shows would do really well. The success rate of shows on television is for very limited shows, and most of the shows are shut down pretty soon. So this is one thing that has changed; I think the rest is pretty much the same."

Juhi Parmar shares her Yeh Meri Family Season 3 shooting experience

Yeh Meri Family has returned with its third season and is all set to give us a strong dose of the 90s nostalgia. Juhi Parmar was roped in to play an overly caring mother in the second season, and the actress has made a comeback in season 3. While talking to Pinkvilla, she went candid and opened up about her shooting experience for Yeh Meri Family Season 3.

Juhi expressed, "The whole experience of shooting for this season was very good, just like the season 2. But in the second season, we all were still mingling and getting to know each other, but in this season, we already gelled well and had a great time shooting together."

"This season is different in the sense that it's going to highlight a very important aspect, which is mistakes. It will show that it's not just kids who make mistakes; everybody can make mistakes at any age, but it is about recognizing and accepting them and also owning up to your mistakes. It is about how family comes in support and does not overlook it but overcomes the mistake together and lets go of it," the actress added.

For the unversed, Juhi Parmar earned her biggest break with Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan opposite Hussain Kuwajerwala. She was last seen in the supernatural drama called Tantra.

