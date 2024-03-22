Shark Tank India 3: Vineeta Singh says her mom couldn’t see her for 3 days post-birth; Here’s why

Shark Tank India 3 is constantly gaining momentum with its captivating episodes. The show is coming up with some of the best and most innovative ideas from the aspiring entrepreneurs. While the pitches intrigue audiences, the sharky altercations and anecdotes from their lives also equally attract eyeballs. A recent episode of the business-based reality witnessed shark Vineeta Singh opening up on a crucial event from the time of her birth. Fellow judge Radhika also made an insightful disclosure on her neck issue.

Vineeta Singh’s major revelation

In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 3, the founders of Nemo Care, Manoj Sanker and Pratyusha Pareddy came up and talked about their healthcare device which predicts illness in newborn babies. The patented monitoring apparatus is a clinically graded wearable device that is attached to the baby’s leg. It then calculates vital parameters in real time and passes them on to a nursing station via a centralized dashboard. The device also helps detect potential diseases in the babies through an AI platform for doctors to intervene at the right time and save the lives of the babies.

After hearing the pitch, Vineeta Singh went on to share that she was born premature. She stated, “The example of the baby you gave in the incubator, I was also born 7 weeks premature and weighed 1.2 kgs. I spent two weeks in an incubator. I remember my mom’s biggest regret was that she could not see me for 3 days.”

Take a look at the teaser of Shark Tank India 3:

Radhika Gupta, who is one of the esteemed panellists on the show, also disclosed the lifelong issue with her neck. Shedding light on the same, Radhika said, "I was born in Pakistan, overweight, and placed in an incubator. The issue with my neck stems from that time. The problem with incubators is parents can’t see their babies. It takes a toll on a kid’s life." When inquired more about it, the businesswoman said she was positioned incorrectly in the incubator leading to her neck issue.

About Shark Tank India 3

Shark Tank India 3 premiered on Jan 22, 2024. The show provides a platform for budding budding entrepreneurs to secure funds from seasoned investors. The third chapter of the show introduced six new judges to the existing panel from the previous season. The newcomers are Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal. Apart from these, Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh have been part of the show from its earlier seasons.

Shark Tank India 3 streams on the SonyLIV app.

