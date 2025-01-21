Kelly Osbourne Plastic Surgery: Probing Truth Behind Rumors

Kelly Osbourne’s recent transformation saw her being embroiled in plastic surgery and Ozempic rumors. The star, who rose in fame for having a distinct and trendy style, has found herself amidst plastic surgery rumors. The reality TV star has been accused by audiences of going under the knife to attain a youthful appearance. Kelly has decided to shed the stigma and answer in the most judgment-free way possible. So, what do we know so far about Kelly Osboune’s plastic surgery? Before we look into the details, let’s take a look at her career trajectory.

Who Is Kelly Osbourne?

Kelly Michelle Lee Osbourne, popularly known as Kelly Osbourne, is an English television personality, singer, actor, and fashion designer. The Emmy-winning reality show The Osbournes brought her much prominence. Her trendy fashion made her extremely popular among viewers and fashion commentators. Kelly released two studio albums, namely Shut Up and Sleeping in the Nothing. She is well-known for hosting TV series like Project Catwalk and Fashion Police and participating in the ninth season of Dancing with the Stars. Kelly appeared as a judge on Project Runway Junior and Australia’s Got Talent.

orn to singer Ozzy and TV star Sharon Osbourne, Kelly was exposed to fame from a very young age. She accompanied her father when he went on tour. Kelly is vocal about the rights of the LGBT community and has been a part of the Give a Damn campaign. She is currently dating Slipknot’s turntablist and DJ Sid Wilson. The couple has a son named Sidney.

Has Kelly Osbourne Had Cosmetic Surgery?

Kelly Osbourne is one of the latest celebrities to be accused of getting plastic surgery done to alter her appearance. The star has decided to address these rumors in the most mature way possible. She made a bold statement saying that she is a huge fan of plastic surgery and commends it for its ability to transform people’s lives.

It aesthetically alters one’s appearance and helps people feel beautiful in their own skin. She goes on to say that she has always believed in fixing things rather than being stuck with something she hates. The 40-year-old star simply doesn’t see the point in being stuck with a feature someone doesn’t like.

Previously, in a podcast episode, she revealed to her family members that she is open to getting work done. She even included it in her Christmas wishlist. But her comment was heavily opposed by her parents, who strictly warned her about its adverse side effects.

Despite her comments in favor of plastic surgery, Kelly has stayed miles away from plastic surgery. She made it very clear that she is scared of what it might do to her. One of the reasons behind this fear is her mother, Sharon Osbourne, who struggled to recover from plastic surgery. Seeing her own mother despise cosmetic procedures years after getting them done left a bitter taste in her mouth.

Kelly had a gastric sleeve surgery a few years back that had her “half stomach cut out.” She ended up losing 85 pounds. This had a drastic effect on her appearance. Kelly has added that she has gotten Botox injected but isn’t looking for any “quick fix” to look younger.

Which Procedures Has Kelly Osbourne Had?

Although Kelly hasn’t admitted to going under the knife, she has opted for injectables and non-surgical procedures to maintain her toned and crease-free appearance. Let’s take a look at which procedures she chose.

Botox:

Botox or botulinum toxin is used to stiffen a muscle and prevent it from moving. As a result, the injectable gives a wrinkle-free and younger appearance. It is a non-surgical procedure that doesn’t even require anesthesia. Kelly admitted that she had Botox injected in her lips, forehead, and jaw.

Emsculpt:

It is a non-invasive procedure that uses high-intensity focused electromagnetic energy to create muscle contractions that lead to fat burn. As a result, a toned physique is achieved. In one of her Instagram videos, Kelly was seen getting Emsculpt done on various regions of her body and face. She has revealed that she went for Emsculpt to tighten her skin post-pregnancy. But she is satisfied with the results and even is a little addicted to the procedure.

Kelly Osbourne’s Transformation in Photos

Before

(Image Source: Getty Images)

After

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Kelly Osbourne’s plastic surgery rumors have been refuted by the star herself. She has thoroughly maintained transparency regarding her physical altercations, which is commendable. Plastic surgery or not, she works hard to maintain a youthful appearance. She maintains a strict diet and exercise regime to be in good shape. Right now, she focuses on her family, especially on being a good mother to her son. She calls it the “best adventure,” and that it completely changed her life.