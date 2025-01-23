Tori Spelling’s Plastic Surgery: A Timeline of How the Actress Transformed

Tori Spelling is a global icon who needs no special introduction. Since the 1990s, she has been residing in the hearts of millions and continues to inspire the world in infinite ways. As the years went by, not only did her on-screen performances garner attention, but her looks and appearance also kept her in the constant limelight. Just like her personal life and big-screen extravaganza, Tori Spelling’s plastic surgery became a public display.

Through media interaction, interviews, series, and podcasts, Tori has spilled the beans about her physical transformation. She has admitted to going under the knife and also opened up about her weight loss journey that led to her beauty evolution. To trace her timeline of beauty alterations and enhancements, stay tuned until the end of the article.

We have not just decoded the truth about the 51-year-old American actress but also tried to dive deeper into her beauty secrets. Before we get into her plastic surgery details, let’s have a look at the early phase of her career and personal life.

Who Is Tori Spelling?

Born in Los Angeles on May 16, 1973, Victoria Davey Spelling, aka Tori Spelling, is the daughter of Aaron and Candy Spelling. At the age of 6, she began taking acting lessons and made guest appearances in several television films.

She married actor and writer Charlie Shanian in 2004, but the couple separated in 2005. She married McDermott in 2006 and shares 5 children. After 18 years of togetherness, the couple announced their separation in 2024.

The American actress rose to fame through her phenomenal role as ‘Donna Martin’ on Beverly Hills, 90210 which aired from 1990 to 2000. As the years unfolded, she appeared in sitcoms, television shows, and independent films.

Her early work included The Love Boat, T. J. Hooker, Hotel, and Fantasy Island whereas she was also seen stealing the spotlight in made-for-television films like Co-ed Call Girl, A Friend to Die For, and Mother, May I Sleep with Danger? In addition, Tori has written her own autobiography titled Stori Telling, which reached the top of the New York Times Best Seller list.

With time, what drastically transformed was Tori Spelling’s looks, physique, and overall appearance. Through her podcast, the actress began revealing a little more details of her personal life and struggles and also admitted undergoing cosmetic alternation and plastic surgeries. To know the insights, keep scrolling.

Unveiling the Truth Behind Tori Spelling’s Plastic Surgery Rumors

Tori has blown the gaff through her ‘misSPELLING’ podcast where she unveiled her plastic surgeries and spoke about all her risky decisions. At 16, her mother convinced her to get a nose job done whereas at 19, she underwent breast augmentation surgery in a local strip mall. Moreover, after years of issues with her teeth, she got new veneers.

Though Tori has always been open about her personal life and plastic surgeries, rumors and speculations of getting numerous plastic surgeries done sparked into the air. In addition, to cut down her weight, she has vouched for Type 2 diabetes medication post the birth of her fifth child. In an interview, she mentioned consuming Ozempic which didn't bear fruitful results. Later, she switched on to Mounjaro, the weight loss drug, to shed weight and tone herself.

All in all, Tori has grown up in the public eye and has faced accusations regarding her appearance. To know the details of her plastic surgery, keep scrolling.

Which Plastic Surgeries Did Tori Spelling Opt for?

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum underwent a major transformation over the years. Be it her nose, breast, weight, or teeth, she has gotten everything fixed, enhanced, and altered.

As you roll your eyes over, you will get to know more about her transformations.

Breast Augmentation

The first ever plastic surgery that Tori underwent was breast augmentation. She only was 19 years old and years later she admitted to getting them redone. When opening up about this risky move she made as a teenager, she said she wanted her breasts to be fuller. Whereas the main motive to get them redone was to make her breasts look a little smaller. Plus, she also became aware of the health complications if one fails to get them replaced.

Tori Spelling Replaced Her Teeth with New Veneers

Spelling never liked her teeth. Hence, she decided to get new veneers. In the third episode of her ‘misSPELLING’ podcast, the actress confessed it all, stating that her teeth were discolored and chipped as per the dentist. The star also revealed that she never had to deal with cavities until she was 40.

In her podcast, her dentist broke down the procedure that Stori Telling author got done. He first reshaped each of Tory's teeth and took special custom molds. From the molds, he handcrafted each individual tooth and rebuilt her smile. Today, her smile and teeth look gorgeous just as they were 20 years old.

After the surgery, Tori expressed her happiness and love for her new teeth and smile, which made her feel completely renewed.

Did Tori Spelling’s Surgery Impact Her Career And Public Image?

Tori has gained immense recognition from her iconic role in Beverly Hills 90210. Throughout the years, Tori’s life has been a matter of public discourse. Be it her plastic surgeries, marital affairs, or other scandals. Aside from her reputation, the changes in her appearance gave the audience even more reasons to mock her. The long chain of surgeries and cosmetic alterations didn't leave much of a resemblance between the character of ‘Donna Martin’ in the first episode and the one appearing in the last episode of Beverly Hills 90210.

While being bombarded with messages and comments regarding the changes in her facial features and appearance, Tori responded by stating that she has a great makeup artist who transforms her beautifully.

If anything that bothered Spelling throughout her life, it was only the plastic surgery-related trolls and comments. All that she did was breast augmentation and a nose job, however, the audience accused her of doing more.

Tori Spelling’s Before And After Plastic Surgery Images

2024: Christmas Special

2016: At the Monster Energy Supercross

2005: At the Olympus Fashion Week Fall

1991: At the Opening of Club Shelter

Through the above timeline, you can easily trace the dramatic evolution of Tori Spelling’s looks and stunning appearances.

Tori Spelling’s plastic surgery did leave everyone awestruck and the actress has always been open about the work she got done. It was in October 2023, when she truthfully addressed all the speculations about her surgeries and the new look. It was only rhinoplasty and breast augmentation that led to the changes. Even after giving birth to five children, she still manages to turn heads around and be the talk of the town for the good. Today, Tori is not only a woman of resilience but also a source of inspiration for those struggling with their personal lives.

While being candid about her transformation, she insisted that despite being the daughter of Aaron and Candy Spelling, and spending 10 seasons playing Donna, her own talent helped forge her acting success.