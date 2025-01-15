Dua Lipa's Plastic Surgery: Did She Go Under the Knife?

Being named one of the 100 most influential people of 2024, Dua Lipa continues to ride on her global stardom. In recent years, rumors about the Levitating singer opting for multiple cosmetic surgeries started to circulate. However, unlike most of her female counterparts, Dua Lipa’s plastic surgery rumors were met with positive remarks from fans. The star continues to deny going under the knife. What is the truth behind those claims? Before we dig into all the details, let’s take a look at her professional accolades.

Who Is Dua Lipa?

Dua Lipa is an English and Albanian singer and songwriter. She was born on August 22, 1995, in London. The talented singer previously worked as a model and graced the cover of many well-known magazines. She was featured in Sean Paul’s 2016 single No Lie. Dua garnered public interest with her fifth single Blow Your Mind (Mwah). Not only was it a hit in the UK, but the song even entered the US Billboard Hot 100. Her self-named debut album was an instant hit and peaked on streaming charts. Her popular collaboration with Calvin Harris, One Kiss became the best-selling song of 2018 and brought her recognition from a wider audience.

Dua Lipa comes from mixed ancestry and her parents are of Kosovan Albanian descent. She took an interest in music when she was in school and played cello. But her music teacher didn’t allow her to participate in the choir. Her most popular songs include Dance The Night, Houdini, Don’t Start Now, Levitating, New Rules, etc.

Has Dua Lipa Had Cosmetic Surgery?

Dua Lipa is considered pretty not only by her fans but also by critics, who commend her for having an authentic and distinct style. Her trendy fashion often becomes a statement and helps her garner attention. However, the 29-year-old has found herself in hot water after fans expressed suspicion that she went under the knife not once but multiple times to transform herself.

This is not the first time fans have pointed out her difference in appearance. Back in 2019, Lipa was accused of photoshopping pictures of her younger self to make her lips look bigger. The singer expressed her vexation over these claims and didn’t hesitate to clap back at haters.

Even though the musician herself never admitted to getting any work done, according to many of her fans and critics, her transformation over the years is proof that she opted for plastic surgery. On the contrary, Dua Lipa continues to fight these rumors, saying that the transformation is due to different styling and makeup.

Despite Dua Lipa’s refutation, experts believe that she indulged in injectables, as well as a nose job, to achieve a crease-free appearance.

But the singer has admitted to getting non-surgical treatments for various parts of her face and body:

Full-body Massage: Under the guidance of massage therapist Flávia Lanini, Dua opts for a specially curated full-body treatment called lymphatic drainage massagen that helps her get rid of bloating.

Veneers: This dental procedure makes teeth look more aligned. It improves the overall appearance of the teeth by providing a thin coverage in the front.

Facial: Dua opted for an anti-gravity facial that uses special high-tech tools to lift her facial muscles to give her a well-sculpted face.

Microneedling: This skin treatment aims at collagen production in the skin to make it more plump and soft like a baby's skin. It uses sterilized needles to stimulate the structural protein.

Speculations Around Dua Lipa’s Plastic Surgery

Although none of these claims has been confirmed by the star herself, experts believe that Dua Lipa opted for the following procedures.

Injectables:

Botox or botulinum toxin is used to treat wrinkles on the face, especially, on the forehead, lateral canthus, and glabellar lines. Fillers, on the other hand, are used to restore facial fat and make certain features appear fuller. Many experts believe that Dua Lipa opted for injectables like Botox and fillers to get rid of fine lines and look more young and radiating.

Rhinoplasty:

This surgical procedure reshapes the nose. It requires the surgeon to remove excess cartilage and give the bone a new shape. According to experts, one of the most prominent surgeries that Dua Lipa got is rhinoplasty. Her nose bridge and tip look more defined, which is a telltale sign of a nose job.

Dua Lipa’s Transformation Photos

Before

After

Even though Dua Lipa’s plastic surgery rumors have been refuted by the star herself, fans remain skeptical. Her elegance and talent continue to stun fans. It’s no secret that the star goes to great lengths to appear flawless. The singer has a vivid skincare routine that includes SPF, oil cleansing, serums, moisturizers, etc. The star also follows a strict diet and exercises daily to be in shape.