Brittany Cartwright Plastic Surgery: What Did She Opt for?

Brittany Cartwright’s plastic surgery has been a topic of interest among reality TV fans for a long time now. Cartwright is flaunting her creaseless appearance, post separation with her ex-husband. She has maintained transparency regarding the cosmetic procedures she went for and never tried to deny getting work done. How many surgeries did she get done? Does she regret getting them done? Before we dig deep into all the details, let’s take a look at her career trajectory.

Who Is Brittany Cartwright?

Brittany Cartwright is an American television personality. She was born on January 25, 1989, in Kentucky. She grew up in a rural area and desperately wanted to get out. Brittany took admission in Eastern Kentucky University and studied nursing for a while. She has appeared in several TV shows, including Vanderpump Rules, Celebrity Call Center, The Valley, etc. She is a big star on social media and endorses big-name brands, including Cupshe, Purina, etc. She received the “Women under 40” award in 2019. The TV star has ventured into the business world and owns two bars.

Cartwright got married to Jax Taylor in June 2019. The two parted ways in 2024 due to “irreconcilable differences”. Later she spoke up about her toxic marriage on several occasions. They have a son together named Cruz Michael Cauchi. The ex-spouses host a podcast together called When Reality Hits, where they discuss lifestyle and entertainment topics.

Has Brittany Cartwright Had Cosmetic Surgery?

Brittany Cartwright has never shied away from sharing details about her plastic surgery. She has undergone multiple cosmetic procedures to alter her face and body at different phases of her life. The procedures, according to Brittany, were the results of personal vicissitudes. With all the recent changes that have occurred in her life, she transformed her entire look to get her “sparkle back.”

Brittany went under the knife numerous times to achieve a well-sculpted face and figure and to feel good about herself. She chose to get a breast augmentation done when she was younger. To get rid of her postpartum belly fat, she went through an AirSculpt + session. Lastly, she got chin liposuction done to put an end to an insecurity that lasted for years.

Which Plastic Surgeries Has Brittany Cartwright Had?

Brittany Cartwright works hard to maintain her youthful appearance. She signed a deal with Jenny Craig’s weight management program to stay in shape. She eats clean and works out frequently to stay fit and healthy. Let’s take a look at the cosmetic procedures Brittany Cartwright opted for throughout the years.

Breast Augmentation:

During the fourth season of Vanderpump Rules, Brittany got a boob job done to obtain fuller breasts. She revealed that she wanted to flaunt bigger breasts and a deep cleavage in a bathing suit. Her dream was made possible by experienced doctors from Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group. Following the surgery, Brittany felt “ecstatic” as her breasts looked “natural yet full”.

AirSculpt:

After the birth of her son Cruz Michael, she felt insecure about her tummy. She has revealed to be inspired by her The Valley co-star and close friend Kristen Doute. The 35-year-old went through the AirSculpt + session in May, three months before her divorce from her now ex-husband Jax Taylor, to achieve a “revenge body”.

Cartwright is happy with the results and feels that AirSculpt is much easier than getting a tummy tuck. Just in two hours, the procedure got rid of her body fat and at the same time, tightened her skin. Even though she was mildly sore, she was able to go out for dinner.

Liposuction And Morpheus8 Treatment:

The latest on the list of Brittany Cartwright’s plastic surgeries is her liposuction, a cosmetic procedure that aims to remove fat from certain areas of the body. The reality TV star commented on the procedure she got done recently in a podcast episode of When Reality Hits, with her ex-husband.

Brittany cleared the air around being seen with a bandage around her head in the trailer of The Valley. She was visibly upset that the producers gave no context and feared that she would end up with a frown face. But thankfully she achieved the desired results. She admitted to getting chin liposuction and morpheus8 done due to her insecurity regarding her double chin, which she dubbed as “turkey gobbler”. Although the double chin is hereditary, it made her feel insecure.

Brittany Cartwright Transformation Photos

Before

(Image Source: Getty Images)

After

(Image Source: Getty Images)

We need to keep in mind that Brittany Cartwright’s plastic surgery isn’t the sole reason behind her toned physique. She also follows a strict diet and exercise regime to maintain her slim figure. She seems to appear happy and content with how the procedures turned out and that’s all that matters. She is at a point in her life where her son is her number one priority. Her aim is to become a “happy and healthy mommy” for her son. Cartwright has over a million followers on Instagram, where she shares tidbits of her life with her fans.