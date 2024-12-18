Tom Brady’s Plastic Surgery: Digging Deep Into the Rumors

Tom Brady is often considered the greatest quarterback of all time. The footballer has fans scattered all over the world for his competitive spirit and love for the game. Despite his professional success, Tom Brady’s plastic surgery rumors have chased him for the major part of his career. Is there any truth to these claims? Join us as we explore the speculations. But before we do so, let’s take a look at his career trajectory.

Who Is Tom Brady?

Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr., popularly known as Tom Brady, is an American professional football player. He was born on August 3, 1977, in San Mateo, California. The football quarterback played football at the college level for the University of Michigan Wolverines. Brady is best known for playing in the National Football League for 23 seasons. For the first 20 seasons, he played as the central contributor of the New England Patriots and spent the last three seasons in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady holds a number of NFL records, including winning the Superbowl seven times, winning Associated Press Athlete of the Year in 2007, being selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times, having the most number of regular season wins, and so on.

Brady credits his “idol” football legend Joe Montana for inspiring him to pursue football professionally. Former football player Tony Graziani taught him to play football when Brady attended football camp at the College of San Mateo. He was also a talented baseball player, whose left-handed batting caught the eyes of MLB scouts.

Advertisement

Brady married Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen in 2009. The two went their separate ways after 13 years of marriage. They share two kids named Benjamin and Vivian. Tom also has a son named John Edward Thomas Moyanhan with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moyanhan. The 47-year-old announced his professional retirement in 2023.

Has Tom Brady Had Cosmetic Surgery?

Tom Brady is not only a football icon, his good looks have gotten attention from fans all over the globe. But his facial transformation has led people to believe that the A-lister indulged in cosmetic surgery to obtain a well-sculpted face. According to critics, Brady looks a lot different from how he did in his younger days.

Although Brady has time and again denied going under the knife, these speculations never stopped. While most of his fans have shown him consistent support, every few years, these rumors resurface. It's not only clueless admirers, renowned plastic surgeons have fact-checked and backed up these allegations as well. One such professional is Dr. Richard Westreich, who believes Brady started opting for cosmetic procedures at the height of his career.

Advertisement

It was previously reported that the NFL star spent a hefty amount, close to $42,000, on injectables. Brady, however, credits his transformation to his high-protein, plant-based diet, which he calls the TB12 method. The 47-year-old further explains his fitness regime in the book “The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance”.

Which Cosmetic Procedure Has Tom Brady Opted for?

Let’s take a look at which cosmetic procedures Tom Brady allegedly settled on over the years:

Botox Treatment:

Botox or botulinum toxin, is an anti-aging treatment that is used either as an injectable or a treatment aimed at aesthetic enhancements. It temporarily eliminates wrinkles, forehead lines, and fine lines, giving a crease-free appearance in return.

According to Dr. Westreich, Tom’s doctor, focused on three regions of his face for this non-surgical treatment. He believes that Botox treatment has been done on Tom’s forehead, the crow’s feet, and the glabellar. The doctor also estimates that Brady spent a good deal of money on these procedures. But he also believes that the footballer has eased up on Botox in recent years.

Advertisement

Hair Transplant:

Another speculation that seems to come up a lot is Brady using a hair transplant to fix his receding hairline. This restoration procedure takes hair follicles from a region on the recipient’s body that has a lot of hair, it can be pubic hair, hair from another part of the skull, or other areas and moves it to the thinning area. Although Brady never commented on the conjecture, his mature hairline is a testament to having some kind of work done on it.

Tom Brady’s Transformation in Photos

Before

(Image Source: Getty Images)

After

(Image Source: Getty Images)

The haziness around Tom Brady’s plastic surgery gave birth to numerous rumors. However, the talented footballer doesn’t seem to pay attention to his trolls and has decided to turn a deaf ear to his criticisms regarding his appearance. He is living his best life post-retirement with his kids. He shares glimpses of his life on social media with his followers. Currently, his main focus is on his kids and his business ventures.