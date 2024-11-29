Blac Chyna’s Plastic Surgery: Augmentations And Reductions

From being name-dropped by Drake to her very public feud with Kylie Jenner to ending up on Kim Kardashian’s list of enemies, rapper Blac Chyna has found herself amid scandals throughout her career. As someone who has been active in the adult entertainment industry, she never felt pretty enough in her own skin. She thought that plastic surgeries were her golden ticket to fame. She was right to some extent, as her distinctive features, which she attained through various cosmetic procedures, made her stand out and brought her surplus attention. However, a few years down the line, she decided to reflect on her past and go back to her authentic self. What was the reason behind such a drastic decision? Before we inquire into Blac Chyna’s plastic surgery, let’s take a look at her career trajectory.

Who Is Blac Chyna?

Blac Chyna, born Angela Renée White, is an American model, television personality, rapper, and businesswoman. She was born on May 11, 1988, in Washington, D.C. Before fame found her, she worked as a stripper. 2010 was a pivotal point in her career. She rose to fame overnight after Drake name-dropped her in his song Miss Me, following which she appeared as Nicki Minaj’s body double in Kanye West’s hit single Monster. The entertainer received many modeling gigs and ended up on the cover of various magazines.

(Image Source: Getty Images)

On top of having a successful modeling career, she launched her own makeup brand named “Lashed by Blac Chyna”. She appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2014 and has since produced her own reality TV shows, Rob & Chyna and The Real Blac Chyna. Chyna was previously engaged to rapper Tyga and shares a son with him. She was also in an on-and-off relationship with Rob Kardashian and they have a daughter together. The rapper is currently engaged to musician Derrick Milano.

Advertisement

Has Blac Chyna Had Cosmetic Surgery?

Blac Chyna rose to popularity, owing to her superb talent and exotic features. The term "bold and beautiful" is often attached to her name. She often showed off her curves and iconic dimples and became a trendsetter among women. Once she became fixated on the “hey look at me” factor, there was no going back. Chyna never hesitated to admit that she underwent multiple plastic surgeries on her body and face to attain her desired look. She opted for liposuction, breast implants, and fillers on her face to remain attractive.

Her obsession with looking perfect was fueled by seeking public validation. She recalls being obsessed with a certain body type and she was ready to go to hell and beyond to achieve that. Back when she worked as a stripper, she was dissatisfied with how she looked and often felt insecure.T he 36-year-old entertainer wanted to appear attractive to men, in order to be able to earn money. She wanted to change her outer self as she felt it is what speaks to people first and wanted people to view her as a “well-rounded woman”.

Advertisement

However, fans were shocked when the Can’t See Me singer announced that she had chosen to embark on a spiritual journey in 2023. Chyna converted to Christianity to seek solace. She wanted to cleanse her inner as well as outer body to be closer to god. She has expressed that she didn’t feel content with the type of energy she was “attracting”.

In a series of videos posted on Instagram, the rapper revealed that she reversed the cosmetic procedures done on her body and face over the years. Although it is not possible for her to get rid of all of her body ink, she got rid of the controversial Baphomet tattoo.

Read More: Salma Hayek’s Plastic Surgery Rumors: Nose Job And Other Beauty Secrets

Which Plastic Surgeries Has Blac Chyna Had?

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Liposuction:

Blac Chyna had silicone enhancements implanted in her butt when she was young. In a 2017 interview with Wendy Williams, Blac Chyna revealed that she opted for liposuction and had mass removed from her hips after the birth of her daughter Dream. Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure that is done to remove excess fat from specific regions of the body. It is done with the purpose of creating a toned silhouette. She disclosed that she got rid of 1250 CCs of silicone removed from her butt and dropped 10lbs of body weight. The procedure was so intense that she suffered from inflammation and many other health complications.

Advertisement

Breast Augmentations And Reductions:

Chyna had four procedures done on her breasts. She opted to go bigger at first, and then smaller. In light of her spiritual journey, she removed the implants from her breasts to opt for a more natural look.

Fillers:

Chyna had fillers injected on her cheeks, lips, and jaws to curate an almost doll-like appearance. However, in 2023 she decided to dissolve those fillers as she felt they looked unflattering.

Read More: Eva Mendes' Plastic Surgery: Did She Go Under the Knife?

Blac Chyna’s Transformation Photos

Before

(Image Source: Getty Images)

After

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Blac Chyna has been on a healing journey since last year and it seems to be doing its magic. She seems content with her decision to go back to her authentic self and looks radiant. She has also pulled back from alcohol and drug addiction. The mother of 2 now keeps herself busy with her kids and her several businesses. Chyna advocates for mental well-being and works out strictly to keep her mental health in check.