Hailey Bieber's Plastic Surgery: Did She Go Under the Knife?

Hailey Bieber is a global social media sensation and an American model who has beautifully transformed over the years and cemented her position not only in the modeling industry but also in the business world. The international diva has dropped jaws simply by walking ramps, ruling runways, starring on front-page covers, acting, and hosting reality series. Growing up under the constant spotlight, rumors have sparked about Hailey Bieber's plastic surgery.

It is no news that the popular beauty icon kept turning heads on and off red carpets and screens, even before getting married to the world-famous singer, Justin Bieber. Throughout her career, she has sported a variety of looks with fans accusing her of getting a nose job, lip fillers, injectables, and other cosmetic surgeries done. However, like other celebrities, Hailey chose to stay tight-lipped, leaving the audience intrigued about the aesthetic procedures that make her look incredibly flawless to date.

As we try to visually compare Hailey Bieber’s before and after photos, we invite you to join us on our decoding journey. What’s the reality? Did the Hollywood personally truly opt for plastic surgery or is it her daily skincare regime that makes her look so beautiful? Dive deeper into the visual history of Hailey Bieber’s chic looks and get the answers yourself.

Who Is Hailey Bieber?

Born to Kennya and actor Stephen Baldwin, on November 22, 1996, Hailey Rhode Bieber née Baldwin has garnered attention from across the world. Whether as a teen, adult, successful businesswoman, caring wife, or doting mother, she has truly grown in the public eye.

Additionally, Hailey is the face of major campaigns and has ruled runways at couture shows. Admirers have also acknowledged her performances in the television documentary, Livin It: Unusual Suspects, the TV show, Saturday Night Live, and music videos like On My Mind and Love to Love You Baby.

Amidst all the recognition and stardom, the 28-year-old model is accused of going under the knife for her effortless chic looks. The audience speculates that the reasons behind her flawless facial features and head-turning appearance are plastic surgery and several cosmetic alterations. With more than 54 million followers on social media, the Rhode founder has been constantly dealing with trolls, negative comments, and accusations.

Did Hailey Bieber Opt for a Cosmetic Surgery? What Led to Rumors?

As the years rolled, Hailey Bieber never publicly admitted to undergoing plastic surgery. She stayed silent to all the speculations made by the audience. Below is the timeline of how beautifully Hailey transformed and what led to the rise in rumors.

2009: At the Movieguide Family Awards, Hailey was just 12 years old. She looked innocent and self-assured in the public eye.

2011: At the New York City Premiere of Monte Carlo, she was 14. Her pouty lips, chiseled cheekbones, plucked eyebrows, and flawless skin made her look all grown up.

2012 to 2014: When Hailey was 15, she walked her first runway as a model. Her smoky eye makeup, fake tan, bleached blonde hair, and bold eyebrows garnered attention. As her modeling career was taking off smoothly, she upgraded her style with blonde highlights and glowing skin, acing the ‘glazed donut’ look.

2015 to 2017: At 2015’s Met Gala, she donned dark brunette hair after years of rocking her blonde hair. In 2016, at the Karl Lagerfeld Paris Launch, she sported a ‘clean girl’ aesthetic with neatly braided hair and glowing skin. Cut to a few red carpet appearances, she solidified her transitions with freshly plump lips, chopped hair, and heavy eyeshadow.

2018 to 2022: At the Cannes Premiere of Girls of the Sun, her pink hair and plumped lips captivated the audience. On the other hand, she walked down plenty of red carpet events flaunting her long hair extensions, thicker eyebrows, and much fuller lips. While wearing less makeup, she drew attention to her naturally glowing and dewy skin.

With such splendid transformations right from being a teenager to an adult, every netizen accused her of choosing plastic surgery to look beautiful.

How Did Hailey Bieber Respond to Plastic Surgery Speculations?

Back in 2016, the model proclaimed that everybody thinks that she has undergone cosmetic surgery. Her relatives too called her mom to confirm whether Hailey has done her lips, eyebrows, or nose. Reacting to that, she publicly expressed her thoughts and asked if the audience really wanted her to see a doctor and prove that she hadn’t done anything sort of surgery, correction, alteration, or treatment. The truth is that she has evolved and transformed into a fine, mature woman.

In 2020, Hailey dismissed the plastic surgery rumors by replying to one of the comments posted under her picture. She asked her fans to refrain from using edited pictures to display a comparison of her 13-year-old photo and 10 years later look. Hailey once again admitted that she had neither touched her face nor opted for any cosmetic surgeries. She is naturally good-looking and blessed with the best features.

In one of the interviews, Bieber herself revealed that she is most comfortable without makeup and loves experimenting with varied looks.

Did Hailey Bieber’s Surgery Rumors Impact Her Career And Public Image?

Not really, but the rumors did affect Hailey Bieber mentally. There were speculations about her getting a Liposuction, filler injections, and a nose job. However, she did not confirm seeking help from any. The reality is that she has grown up in the spotlight and tried plenty of different beauty looks.

What Do Experts Have to Say About Hailey Bieber's Plastic Surgery?

Experts, especially plastic surgeons, began examining and analyzing every photo of her. They highlighted the slightest of the slight change in her facial features, be it about lips eyebrows, jawline, chin, lips, or nose. Some suggested that there could have been interventions in Hailey’s overall features because of which she looks completely different.



Hailey Bieber's plastic surgery rumors and speculations are indeed the stories of fiction. The analysis of surgeons and the accusations made by her fans and followers are the result of her love for experimenting with distinctive looks. Right from the initial days of her career to a doting mother and ambitious businesswoman, she has been gaining appraisals. By just adorning her natural features and taking stress off her plate, she is an inspiration for many.