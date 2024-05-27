5 Key points to look forward to in Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon’s time-slip series Lovely Runner’s episode 15-16

Lovely Runner stands out as one of the top-notch K-dramas and currently holds a spot among the most talked-about ongoing series. As it gears up for its grand finale, fans eagerly anticipate the release of episodes 15 and 16, scheduled for today (May 27th) and tomorrow (May 28th) respectively.

The storyline revolves around Im Sol (portrayed by Kim Hye Yoon), whose life took a dark turn after an accident left her feeling devoid of hope. However, a chance phone call with Ryu Sun Jae, a member of the K-pop boy band ECLIPSE (played by Byeon Woo Seok), shifts her perspective entirely. Living with a new perspective, she becomes an ardent fan of ECLIPSE and particularly of Sun Jae.

Yet, the plot takes a dramatic twist when she learns of Sun Jae's tragic death on New Year's Day. Simultaneously, her watch (which is Sun Jae’s merch) undergoes a mysterious transformation, granting her the ability to travel back in time to her and Sun Jae's past. Armed with this newfound ability, she embarks on a mission to alter Sun Jae's fate, determined to prevent the tragic events that await him in the future.

As this series of love, friendship, growth, fears and destiny comes to an end here are top 5 pointers you can look out for in the finale episodes of Lovely Runner.

1. Ryu Sun Jae and Im Sol’s new timeline

With Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) now situated in the present, bearing the burden of remembering everything from the past 15 years, and Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) having forgotten all their shared memories and embracing his new identity as an actor, the storyline takes on a fascinating twist. Despite Im Sol's efforts to distance herself from Sun Jae, their bond inexplicably deepens.

In the recent 13th episode, viewers witnessed the dynamics between Im Sol and Sun Jae. Sun Jae's dedicated desire to star in Im Sol's film, which she based on their own story, (Sun Jae doesn’t know) makes their relationship evolve. As Lovely Runner comes to a close, audiences can eagerly anticipate how this complex dynamic will evolve. Will they reconcile within the current timeline by the end of the finale, or will fate thrust them into yet another timeline, mirroring the unpredictable twists the plot has delivered thus far?

Will Ryu Sun Jae’s memories be back?

Now, as Sun Jae has no memories of the past 15 years, he has no idea how deeply in love he was with Sol or how drawn he was to her, even if it meant risking his life. Of course, like the red strings of fate, the couple are consistently drawn to each other, but will Sun Jae ever regain his past memories? Memories of how he was drawn to Im Sol in every timeline, how Im Sol traveled back from the future to the past just to save him, and how he has loved her for 15 years. Whether he gets his memories back or not will be revealed in the climatic final episodes.

Will they escape Kim Young Soo

No matter the timeline, the show's villain, Kim Young Soo, also known as the silent taxi driver, has made appearances in every part of the story. Evading the police each time, he has repeatedly posed a threat to Im Sol and Ryu Sun Jae's life. In the present timeline, he remains at large, prowling the streets in search of his next victim.

In the newly unveiled stills for episode 15, we witness him closing in on Sun Jae, who dangerously stands in the middle of a snowy night road. The episode 15 stills depict serial killer Kim Young Soo (portrayed by Heo Hyung Kyu), glaring at Ryu Sun Jae from inside his taxi with a chilling smile. This tense encounter leaves viewers on edge, eagerly awaiting to discover if Sun Jae will once again be in grave danger. Will this looming threat finally be resolved in the finale, freeing Sun Jae and Im Sol from the clutches of Kim Young Soo? Only time will tell in the upcoming episodes.

Who all are time travelers except Im Sol?

Up until now, there have been numerous hints suggesting that alongside Im Sol, there may be other time travelers, including Im Sol's grandmother. Despite her dementia in the future, she has made cryptic comments hinting at her knowledge of past events, such as remarking on Im Sol being able to walk and bringing Sun Jae to her because she missed him. These remarks imply that she may have lived through multiple timelines alongside Sol and remembers everything.

Another character speculated to be a time traveler is the villain, Young Soo. His ability to anticipate police movements and evade capture on multiple occasions has raised suspicions among viewers. Additionally, there was a moment when the world around him transitioned from black and white to color, similar to Im Sol's experiences when discussing the future in the past. These clues have led some to believe that Young Soo could also possess time-traveling abilities.

Many fans have speculated that Sun Jae and Tae Sung (portrayed by Song Geon Hee) could also be time travelers. However, the truth behind these theories and whether they are resolved or not will only be revealed in the finale.

Will Lovely Runner give fans a happy ending?

One of the most common hopes among fans and a highly anticipated wish is to witness Im Sol and Ryu Sun Jae finally attain their happily ever after. Across every universe and timeline, their unwavering love for each other, their concern for each other's well-being, and their magnetic pull towards one another have been evident, only to be tragically destroyed by cruel fate. Fans long for them to overcome these obstacles and find true happiness together.

Many fans have meticulously dissected episodes for clues or hints pointing towards a future wedding for the beloved couple. However, regardless of these hints, what fans ultimately yearn for is to see Soljae (Sol + Sun Jae) bask in the glow of love and live out their days in blissful harmony. Their final fate, whether it grants them the happiness they deserve, will only unfold in the upcoming episodes, leaving fans on the edge of their seats in anticipation.

