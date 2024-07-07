6 years of Kim Tae Ri, Lee Byung Hyun’s Mr Sunshine: Six reasons to rewatch this high-rated drama set in war-torn nation’s backdrop

Kim Tae Ri and Lee Byung Hyun starrer high-rated period drama Mr. Sunshine was released on July 7, 2018. Set in the backdrop of war-torn Korea, this drama offers an engrossing and moving narrative that will make you hooked right away.

6 reasons to rewatch Mr. Sunshine

On July 7, 2024, Mr. Sunshine clocks 6 years since its premiere. Let’s have a look watch why this epic period drama needs a rewatch!

1. Engrossing plot

Mr. Sunshine centers around a Korean boy named Eugene Choi from a financially challenged family who ended up in the United States following the 1871 Shinmiyangyo incident. After years, he returned to the homeland as an officer with the US military, during a historical turning point.

Upon his return, he falls head over heels for a Korean noblewoman, Go Ae Shin, the daughter of an aristocrat. During this time, he discovers a dark secret behind the scheme to colonize the nation he once fled from.

While Eungene’s feelings for Ae Shin grow, the careful noblewoman tries to understand if he is really a friend who can be trusted.

The engrossing storyline of Mr. Sunshine rigorously molds romance, bromance, revenge, and friendship altogether, presenting a brilliant execution that moves viewers’ hearts, leaving a lasting impression.

2. Stellar cast ensemble

Lee Byung Hyun, the talented Korean actor who has been in the industry for years, consistently delivering many hits, transforms into Eugene Choi in this drama.

Leading Mr. Sunshine opposite him is Kim Tae Ri, the hitmaker of Twenty-Five Twenty-one, The Handmaiden, and more. She excels in synchronizing with the intricate character of Ae Shin.

The supporting characters in this period piece equally contributed to the unfolding of the story. Yoo Yeon Seok portrays Goo Dong Mae, a fearless samurai, who returned to Joseon after acquiring the skill in Japan. He is now the head of the Musin Society, equivalent to a Yakuza group.

Actor Byun Yo Han transforms into Kim Hee Sung, a rich and intelligent nobleman who prefers fighting with words rather than sword.

Furthermore, actress Kim Min Jung adds depth to the story as Kudo Hina, a beautiful woman who was sold to a rich and old Japanese man. After his death, she inherits his wealth and transforms into an influential lady of the society. She is a strong and smart widow and the owner of an elite accommodation called Western Glory Hotel.

3. Visually stunning

When it comes to K-dramas with jaw-dropping cinematography, Mr. Sunshine sure adds to that list. This epic period piece is really a feast for the eyes. Each frame further tells the story, while taking you on a journey filled with heartbreaks, happiness, regret, and much more.

4. Realistic portrayal

Mr. Sunshine tries to portray a realistic picture of each historical event described in the narrative. From The 1871 Battle of Ganghwa to the 1900s before the Japanese occupation, the creators tried their best to keep the history accurate and only add elements for the sake of dramatization.

Overall, watching this drama will take you back to the era, when revenge, regrets, and romance were the biggest emotions carried by humans.

5. Slow-burn Romance

Mr. Sunshine shows romance is sweeter when it’s slow. The love story between Eugene Choi and Go Ae Shin blooms with time, leaving viewers entirely enthralled. Their romance is innocent and pure yet passionate, keeping you hooked with their heart-warming chemistry.

6. OSTs that stay with you for a long

One of the main reasons behind this drama’s success is the original soundtrack. Each song featured in Mr. Sunshine harbors intense meanings that capture the particular emotions of the characters. If you are a music fan, the OSTs of this drama will make your heart warm at times, make you cry, and also leave a lingering impression on you.

To conclude, Mr. Sunshine remains one of the honest period dramas to come out of the Korean TV industry. Even 6 years after it was released, it maintains a stronghold on the highest-rated drama list. So why wait? On this special day, tune in and give it a much-needed rewatch!