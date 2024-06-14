7 Sports K-dramas to add to watchlist: Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Prison Playbook, Racket Boys and more

Sports K-dramas are a genre that can make its audience a part of the inspiring journey, even making them want to play themselves. K-dramas with a touching sports theme and storyline tend to do the trick and bring you loads of energy by depicting the struggle, the sweat and pain, practice, winning, and even failure.

Top 7 Sports K-dramas that will fill you with loads of energy

1. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Cast: Lee Sung Kyung, Nam Joo Hyuk, Lee Jae Yoon, Kyung Soo Jin

Lee Sung Kyung, Nam Joo Hyuk, Lee Jae Yoon, Kyung Soo Jin Director: Oh Hyun Jong

Oh Hyun Jong Runtime: 60 minutes

60 minutes Seasons: 1

1 Genre: Sports, Romantic comedy

Sports, Romantic comedy Release Date: November 16, 2016

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo is a sports drama that needs to be on your watchlist without any doubts. The drama brings about a beautiful amalgamation of sports, romance, and friendship in the most perfect way.

This story follows the ambitious Kim Bok Joo, who chases her dream of becoming the best weightlifter while enrolled in an athletics school. She finds her way in the world with the help of her best friend, who is a swimmer, Jung Joon Hyung, and their group of friends.

2. Prison Playbook

Cast: Park Hae Soo, Jung Kyung Ho

Park Hae Soo, Jung Kyung Ho Director: Shin Won Ho

Shin Won Ho Runtime: 90 minutes

90 minutes Seasons: 1

1 Genre: Black Comedy

Black Comedy Release Date: November 22, 2017

Advertisement

Love for sports might not be better described than in this show, where a gifted baseball player, Kim Je Hyuk, gets the chance to join a baseball team in the US. However, his dreams take the worst hit when, overnight, he is arrested and thrown in prison for protecting her sister against assault.

This sports K-drama is a close and captivating study of convicts behind bars and the officers who work in these facilities. The power of sports is depicted perfectly in how Kim Je Hyuk does not leave his baseball behind even when behind bars.

3. Racket Boys

Cast: Kim Sang Kyung, Oh Na Ra, Tang Jun Sang, Kim Kang Hoon, Lee Jae In

Kim Sang Kyung, Oh Na Ra, Tang Jun Sang, Kim Kang Hoon, Lee Jae In Director: Lee Hyung Min, Choi Sung Bum

Lee Hyung Min, Choi Sung Bum Runtime: 60-86 minutes

60-86 minutes Seasons: 1

1 Genre: Sports, Drama

Sports, Drama Release Date: May 31, 2021

Racket Boys will bring back your love for the sport of Badminton. The story follows a coach who is given the task of saving and bringing back a ragged middle school badminton players team that is almost at their end.

Advertisement

He used to be a star player once but left the game; he and his son found their roots back in Badminton. The drama follows the story of badminton players getting back on their feet and growing into better players and persons.

4. Run On

Cast: Ahn Jae Hyun, Ji Jin Hee, Koo Hye Sun, Son Soo Hyun

Ahn Jae Hyun, Ji Jin Hee, Koo Hye Sun, Son Soo Hyun Director: Ki Min-soo, Lee Jae Hoon

Ki Min-soo, Lee Jae Hoon Runtime: 65 minutes

65 minutes Seasons: 1

1 Genre: Medical drama, Fantasy, Vampire, Thriller, Romance

Medical drama, Fantasy, Vampire, Thriller, Romance Release Date: February 16, 2015

Run On is one of the rare Sports K-dramas that talk about the harsh lives and mentally excruciating parts of being in this line. It tries to tackle problems like bullying, toxic parental relationships, pressure on performance, and same-gender love.

Ki Seon Gyeom, a national-level sprinter, leaves his sports career behind and becomes a sports agent as he never actually enjoyed being a sprinter. When he meets Oh Mi Joo, a hardworking film translator, he understands the meaning of being vocal about one’s feelings.

Advertisement

5. Hot Stove League

Cast: Namkoong Min, Park Eun Bin, Oh Jung Se, Jo Byeong Kyu

Namkoong Min, Park Eun Bin, Oh Jung Se, Jo Byeong Kyu Director: Jung Dong Yoon

Jung Dong Yoon Runtime: 63 minutes

63 minutes Seasons: 1

1 Genre: Sports Drama

Sports Drama Release Date: December 13, 2019

Hot Stove League is a Korean sports drama that can not be missed. The drama will fill you with energy as you follow the engaging story of the remaking of a Korean professional baseball team that have been coming last for four seasons.

When a new general manager joins this team, he plans to change them into a championship-winning team even though he does not have any knowledge of baseball with the help of the operations manager.

6. Mental Coach Jegal

Cast: Jung Woo, Lee Yoo Mi, Kwon Yul, Park Se Young

Jung Woo, Lee Yoo Mi, Kwon Yul, Park Se Young Director: Son Jeong Hyun

Son Jeong Hyun Runtime: 63 minutes

63 minutes Seasons: 1

1 Genre: Sports, Drama

Sports, Drama Release Date: September 12, 2022

Mental Coach Jegal is a moving story of a former Taekwondo national player, Je Ga Il, who is banned from playing again after an unlucky incident. He becomes a mental coach for players in a slump or retired athletes and helps them get back on the field. He helps a gold medalist speed skater get out of her slump and becomes her support through her journey.

7. Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Advertisement

Cast: Kim Tae Ri, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Ji Yeon, Choi Hyun Wook, Lee Joo Myung

Kim Tae Ri, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Ji Yeon, Choi Hyun Wook, Lee Joo Myung Director: Jung Ji Hyun

Jung Ji Hyun Runtime: 80 minutes

80 minutes Seasons: 1

1 Genre: Sports, Romance, Coming of age

Sports, Romance, Coming of age Release Date: February 12, 2022

Twenty-Five Twenty-One brings a beautiful story about sports, romance, friendships, and dreams. It follows the story of Na Hee Do, who dreams of becoming a fencing champion. However, being in a time of financial crisis, it is much harder to achieve the dream, even though she never loses hope. She finally made the national fencing team.

She meets a hardworking man who is trying to build up his life from the beginning as his once-rich family goes bankrupt. The drama takes you on their story of achieving what they dream of while fighting various obstacles.

Get ready to binge-watch these sports K-dramas and get your own spunk of athletics. Feel energized and inspired by these touching stories of those who try to make it big in their sports career and life by fighting everything that comes their way.

ALSO READ: Bite into 7 best vampire K-dramas for fun: Ok Taecyeon’s Heartbeat, Lee Joon Gi’s Scholar Who Walks The Night, more