aespa is all set to go on another worldwide concert tour named, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE in 2024 across many cities. In February 2023, they went on the first world tour, SYNK: HYPER LINE, where they covered a total of 12 countries. Including the names of the cities, the official tour dates have also been dropped.

aespa's world tour SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024 dates revealed

On February 19, 2024, aespa’s official social media page revealed the much-anticipated concert dates. The tour will commence in July in their home country, Seoul, South Korea, where they'll perform for two nights. In the month of July, they will perform in many cities around Japan. They will first start with Fukuoka, then cover Nagoya, and Saitama is the next stop. The group will perform in Singapore next and travel back to Japan for their last concert in July, which will take place in Osaka.

The group will start the month of August by performing in Hong Kong, China. Taipei, Taiwan, and Jakarta, Indonesia are the next stops. They will also be performing in two cities in Australia, Sydney, and Melbourne, in the month of August.

Official aespa concert dates

Seoul, South Korea - June 29, 2024

Seoul, South Korea - June 30, 2024

Fukuoka, Japan - July 6, 2024

Fukuoka, Japan - July 7, 2024

Nagoya, Japan - July 6

10, 2024

Nagoya, Japan - July 11, 2024

Saitama, Japan - July 14, 2024

Saitama, Japan - July 15, 2024

Singapore, Singapore - July 20, 2024

Osaka, Japan - July 27, 2024

Osaka, Japan - July 28, 2024

Hong Kong, China - August 3, 2024

Taipei, Taiwan - August 10, 2024

Jakarta, Indonesia - August 24, 2024

Sydney, New South Wales - August 31, 2024

aespa's future plans and activities

According to SM Entertainment's schedule released earlier in the month of February, aespa will be releasing new music in the first half of 2024. It is expected that they will perform new songs at the concert. Moreover, the girl group will be appearing in many more variety shows in the coming days. Are you excited about new music from the group?

