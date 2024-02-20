On November 18, 2020, it was revealed that Zico’s company would be acquired by HYBE Corporation. This process led to HYBE becoming the parent company and one of the lead producers of KOZ Entertainment, along with Zico. The company is run independently by Zico while receiving creative support from HYBE Labels. The rapper and producer explain how Byun Si Hyuk, former CEO of HYBE Cooperation, contacted Zico to discuss the possible acquisition of KOZ Entertainment.

HYBE Coorperation's acquisition of KOZ Entertainment

Zico appears on MBC’s variety show, Point of Omniscient Interference, on February 17, 2024, where he reveals the insider details of HYBE’s acquisition of the company founded by him. He revealed that Bang Si Hyuk invited him to a meeting to discuss the future of the company. After hearing him out, he advised Zico to run the company under HYBE as it requires a lot of work. Moreover, he will receive ample freedom to continue with his creative process.

Zico also received a stable salary while his label was acquired. Following the acquisition process, the boy group BOYNEXTDOOR debuted under Zico’s label in 2023. Furthermore, he provides a look inside the HYBE building and his workspace to his fans.

Zico apologizes for creating the trend of dance challenges in K-pop

Zico, the Block B member, founded his label, KOZ Entertainment, in 2019. Following the establishment, he went on to release his EPs, Thinking Part 1 and Thinking Part 2. However, in 2020, he released his hit single Any Song, which became a viral sensation instantly. The song became a commercial success in South Korea and also received global recognition. Moreover, it became the most streamed song in the country during the first half of 2020.

Advertisement

The song led to the creation of the challenge “Any Song Challenge” on Tiktok, which is credited with making the app popular in South Korea. Due to the challenge, Zico started to become popular among overseas K-pop enthusiasts and gained a lot of fans. On the show, he apologizes to his fellow artists for making the concept of dance challenges popular in the K-pop scene. He explains that due to the popularisation of such challenges, artists do not have enough time to rest between schedules and have to do extra work to keep up with the trend.

Watch Any Song music video

ALSO READ: Top 10 famous K-pop groups with 6 members: Weeekly, IVE, ASTRO and more