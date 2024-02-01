Alia Bhatt 'can't wait' for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar; calls it ‘Pure magic’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, renowned for his enchanting historical and musical dramas, is now set to mesmerize audiences in the realm of OTT with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The first look of this eagerly awaited show, which boasts a stellar cast, has now been unveiled. Alia Bhatt, who collaborated with the filmmaker in his last venture Gangubai Kathiawadi, has shared her reaction to the first look, exuding excitement and anticipation.

Alia Bhatt reacts to first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

On Thursday, February 1st, the makers of the highly anticipated series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar unveiled its first look across various social media platforms. Reacting to it, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram Stories, sharing the video and expressing her palpable excitement. She exclaimed, "Pure magic" alongside a sparkles emoji, and eagerly added, "Cannot wait!!!!"

Heeramandi boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Set against the backdrop of a world where "courtesans were once queens," the series promises to unravel a captivating narrative.

The first look offers a tantalizing glimpse into the intriguing story, showcasing exquisite cinematography and the leading ladies adorned in breathtaking costumes, radiating elegance and grace. The show is set to make its grand premiere on Netflix in 2024

About Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s past and future collaborations

Alia Bhatt's debut collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali was the biographical crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi, released in 2022. The film garnered widespread acclaim for its story, performances, music, and direction, and also marked a significant milestone in Alia's career, earning her the prestigious National Award for Best Actress. The cast of the movie also included Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh, and Ajay Devgn.

In a recent announcement, Alia's next project with the esteemed filmmaker has been revealed. Titled Love & War, this epic saga is set to feature powerhouse performances from Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film is scheduled for release on Christmas 2025.

Meanwhile, Alia is currently immersed in the shooting of her upcoming action thriller, Jigra.

