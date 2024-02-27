7th Time Loop Episode 9: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

In the last episode, we witnessed Rishe Irmgard Weitzer taking on the identity of Lucius during the Knight's candidate training. Meanwhile, Arnold Hein offered an invitation for a town visit, dropping hints about guests from a nearby kingdom.

With excitement building up, fans are eagerly anticipating the twists and turns in Episode 9 of the 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! Here's all the information we have about the episode, including release details and what to expect.

Release date and where to watch

7th Time Loop Episode 9 is scheduled to air on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at 11 pm JST on AT-X and other networks in Japan, as confirmed by the anime's official website. The exact release time will naturally vary across different time zones, so keep that in mind when waiting for the episode.

Following its broadcast in Japan, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be available globally on both Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel. Additionally, fans from Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, and other regions can enjoy the 7th Time Loop anime episode 9 on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

What to expect in 7th Time Loop Episode 9

In the upcoming 9th episode of the 7th Time Loop, the spotlight might be on the preparations for the grand banquet to welcome the Coyolles scholars. This will create a chance for Rishe, Arnold, and the esteemed guests to engage in more interactions. Rishe's diplomatic expertise and knack for handling sensitive matters will be tested as she strives to uphold her facade and make the event a triumph. Interestingly, Kyle Morgan Cleverly could potentially emerge as the second male lead during this whole process.

Arnold's intentions behind orchestrating the meeting between Kyle and Lawvine remain ambiguous, hinting at underlying motives that could have far-reaching consequences. Rishe's involvement in these proceedings may place her at the center of political machinations, forcing her to navigate treacherous waters while concealing her true identity in 7th Time Loom Episode 9.

7th Time Loop Episode 8 recap

In 7th Time Loop Episode 8, titled The Color of the Sea Beyond the Horizon, Rishe Irmgard Weitzer continues her training at the King's Candidate, cleverly disguised as a man with the help of Theodore Auguste Hein. Assuming the alias of Lucius, Rishe joins other candidates for training, where she encounters Count Lawvine, Guardian of the North and faithful retainer of the Imperial House of Galkhein. In a revealing internal monologue, Rishe recalls Lawvine's fate in her previous life and suspects his involvement in Arnold Hein's actions.

Meanwhile, Arnold invites Rishe on a secret visit to the town, keeping the purpose undisclosed. To his surprise, Rishe arrives elegantly dressed, thanks to her maid Elsie. The outing becomes an enjoyable experience for Rishe, who shares a moment with Arnold while sampling delicacies. Their excursion takes an unexpected turn when they visit a jewelry store, where Rishe's keen eye detects counterfeit gems, earning the shopkeeper's respect.

As Arnold plans to gift Rishe a ring for their wedding, he seeks her input on choosing a stone, deeply touching her with his gesture. However, the significance of Arnold's invitation extends beyond the ring, as Rishe discovers a letter from the Coyolles family congratulating them on their impending marriage. Kyle Morgan Cleverly, the prince of Coyolles, arrives to convey his father's regards and admiration for Rishe's beauty.

In the aftermath of Kyle's visit, Arnold reveals plans for a banquet to welcome Coyolles scholars, including preparations for a meeting between Kyle and Lawvine. As Rishe contemplates the implications of her identity being uncovered by Lawvine, tension mounts, setting the stage for potential revelations and confrontations in future episodes.

