Apocalypse Hotel Original Anime Confirmed for 2025 with Teaser and Visual

Apocalypse Hotel is an upcoming original anime series that will be produced by CyberAgent and CygamesPictures. A brand new website along with an X (formerly Twitter) account was created and a brand new teaser as well as a visual were released. No release date was announced but the Apocalypse Hotel is all set for a 2025 premiere.

As of writing, many details about the series have not been revealed. In the teaser for Apocalypse Hotel, we see that the Opening Theme song titled ‘Skirt’ is performed by Aiko. Izumi Takemoto will be designing the characters with scripts being written by Shigeru Murakoshi. Studio Cygames Pictures and CyberAgent will be producing the original anime.

In the visual, we see a post-apocalyptic setting with ruined structures. In the distance, we can see one building that remains unharmed with a radiant white glow. At the same time, we see a girl standing under a cherry blossom tree, looking into the horizon. No plot details have been released but the website did provide a small synopsis for the series.

Apocalypse Hotel takes place in a hotel in Tokyo’s Ginza district during a time in which all civilization has been destroyed. The landscape has become post-apocalyptic, with nature slowly taking back all the land. We expect more details regarding the anime’s staff and plot in the upcoming days. CygamesPictures is also working on Uma Musume Cinderella Gray (2025).

CygamesPictures' most recent work includes the series Brave Bang Bravern! and the film Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era. The studio is a subsidiary of Cygames, a major Japanese video game development studio. The studio is best known for games like The Idolmaster, Cinderella Girls and Shadowverse.

The series is set to take place in a world where human beings no longer exist; perhaps the girl from the teaser is the sole survivor. Another speculative point could be that the hotel in the Ginza district is a stronghold that she uses to protect herself from otherworldly beings. Only time will tell what happens in the series; stay tuned for the latest updates on Apocalypse Hotel!

