Bananya Season 3: Premiere Details, What to Expect, Season 2 Recap & More

The white cat inside a banana, (Bananya) is finally back for new adventures. The official accounts for Bananya confirmed that Season 3, titled Bananya Around the World will premiere in October 2024. The episodes will be available on Crunchyroll, with the series set for a global streaming release.

Bananya is an original Japanese anime series that was created by animation studio Gathering. The first season aired from July 2016 to September 2016, and the second season aired from October 2019 to December 2019. The Studio has released a teaser along with a visual featuring Bananya and 2 new characters.

In the teaser, we can see that a shiny ball of light appears before Bananya. From the ball, a new cat named Baby Sweet emerges and the two of them immediately become friends. They set off on a grand adventure to discover new exciting places, but are followed by a mysterious gray grumpy cat. All the 3 cats feature in the latest visual.

No official release date was announced as of writing. Yuki Kaji voices Bananya while Ayumu Murase voices Baby Sweet. The voice actors both made comments on how grateful they were to be working on the series, on their respective X accounts. Director Kyo Yatate and scriptwriter Masahiro Takata are returning to the series.

Joining the staff is screenwriter Sei Yoshitsuki. TMS Entertainment Studio 6 and Lesprit will be producing the series. The series will also be streaming on The Crunch in North America and other select regions. In the finale of Season 2, we see that Bananya finally fulfills its dream of being covered in chocolate.

The production of the series was thanks to a crowdfunding campaign. Bananya is nothing short of an icon in the meme industry as the crying banana cat was based on the character. With Bananya returning, we cannot wait to see what new adventures await! Stay tuned for the latest updates on Bananya!

