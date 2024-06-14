Arcane Season 1 Ending Explained: What Might Happen After The Explosion

This article contains spoilers for Arcane on Netflix

In the final moments of Arcane season 1, we saw Jinx put the Hextech gemstone into a rocket launcher to launch an attack against the Piltover council. Even though we are still unaware of the fallout from the explosion, we can guess that it is going to be massive, meaning season 2 of the show will begin with some serious chaos.

However, the attack is not the only thing that remains unresolved. Since it was announced that the 2nd season will be the last of Arcane, people are eager to see how these plot points are resolved. Fans are excited for the second season of this on-screen adaptation of the game League of Legends.

What happened at the end of Arcane season 1 and how will it affect season 2

At the end of season 1, we saw Jayce cutting a deal with Silco which proclaimed that he would appeal to the Council to grant independence to the city of Zaun if Jinx is turned in for her crimes in return. An angered Jinx kidnaps Silco, Vi, and Caitlyn, and Silco ultimately dies at the hands of Jinx. Just as the council is preparing to grant Jayce’s request, Jinx launches an attack, which means she basically wages a war against the city of Piltover.

We do not yet know the extent of the damage that the explosion Jinx’s overpowered rocket launcher has done. It is very possible that she has killed the entire council which included Jayce, Caitlyn’s mother, and Mel. Jinx’s decision to attack Piltover’s council will be catastrophic, as not only will it gravely injure and kill Council members, but it also might be seen as a declaration of war by the city of Piltover, resulting in a cataclysmic war that will claim many lives.

Jinx became a completely different person when she embodied the name of Jinx and completely forgot her childhood name of Powder. Unlike Powder, who is caring and loving, Jinx has a volatile personality and likes to cause mayhem throughout the two cities of Piltover and Zaun as the ward of Silco. After Silco’s death, instead of reuniting with her sister Vi, she accepts that their paths have diverged too much before launching the attack. Whether or not Vi and Jinx are able to find their way back to each other in season 2 remains a question.

Some other unresolved plot points will also come up in season 2

Season 2 of Arcane, which is coming out in November, will bring the answer to many other questions. One of them being, what happened to the Hexacore? Even though Viktor asked Jayce to destroy this Arcane tech which can change organic matter, it is likely that Jayce has not done it yet. The Hexacore can play a massive role in the upcoming season.

Silco’s death is also likely to have a massive fallout in the series. Throughout Arcane season 1, Silco was the overarching villain who got a great part of Zaun’s population addicted to the drug Shimmer and took control of the city. He was also able to unite the people of Zaun, who would once again fall into chaos without him. If Piltover does attack Zaun in retaliation, the city will most likely not be able to defend itself as it will be filled with addicts in withdrawal. Silco’s death will have some severe consequences in season 2.

However, there is one positive thing that people are looking forward to in Arcane season 2, and that is the implied romance between Vi and Caitlyn. Even though they have not made anything official as of yet, it is easy to see that the relationship between Vi and Caitlyn is more than friendship and that they love each other a lot. If everything goes well, people can expect to see a relationship blossom between the two.

Season 2 of Arcane is all set to begin the deciding war between Piltover and Zaun that Jinx has just kickstarted. The relationship between Vi and Jinx is also in shambles as the latter chose her chaotic persona and diverged from her sister’s ideology completely. From what we saw in the new trailer, Vi and Jinx will fight against each other in this season. The fall of Zaun might be imminent as the main characters will once again be pulled apart by a catastrophic war and Zaun will be left vulnerable after the death of Silco. It will be interesting to see how all of these plot points are dealt with in season 2 and if Vi and Jinx are finally able to reunite as sisters.

