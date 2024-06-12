Arcane Season 3 Won't Be Happening? Here's What We Know

Netflix’s Arcane, based on the popular game League of Legends is an animated series beloved by fans across the world. The plot of the series centers around sisters Vi and Jinx from the game. The first season focused on the conflict between the cities of Piltover and Zaun.

The second season of the series is set to come out in November of 2024 and a new teaser from Netflix revealed that it will focus on the aftermath of the declaration of war against Piltover by Jinx. However, the teaser also announced that season 2 of Arcane will conclude the current arc and no further seasons will be released, which has left fans a bit distressed.

Arcane is not the end of the League of Legends Universe

Fans were understandably distressed to learn that Arcane will not be coming back with a season 3 after it airs this November. But according to some new revelations by the series’ co-creator Christian Linke, fans have nothing to be worried about as there are more things in store for fans beyond Arcane.

In his interview with TV Line, Linke said that even though they had planned everything perfectly since the beginning and unfortunately, the Arcane’s storyline ends with this season, fans will have more stories from the franchise. “Arcane is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey and partnership with the wonderful animation studio that is Fortiche,” he said during his interview, teasing more collaborations in the League of Legends world. He also said that Arcane is the “first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra.”

In the video, which was also uploaded to Arcane’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, Linke went on to say that both Jinx and Vi’s journies have been incredible in the series and they have come far as characters. However, the creators of the show also want to give the same treatment to other champions as they feel that there are many more stories to tell in the world of League of Legends. So even though we will be at the end of Jinx and Vi’s journey after season 2, we will get more incredible stories of more warriors.

Why do fans love Arcane so much?

Based on Riot Games’ famous multiplayer battle-arena game League of Legends, not only is Netflix’s Arcane popular amongst the fans of the game but also a critically acclaimed series. The series was so well made that even people who were not familiar with the world of League of Legends were able to enjoy it when it came out in 2021.

Everything from the characters, to the action, to the storytelling, to the animation of Arcane was absolutely perfect and blew the mind of the audience. It was able to gather a 9/10 score on IMDb and was the first animated series based on a game to win both a Primetime Emmy and an Annie Award.

Fans have waited for three years for the second season of Arcane and of course, it is sad that the show will end after this season. However, since there is a lot more to look forward to in the League of Legends world, we can hope for some new announcements from Netflix soon.

