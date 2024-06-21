Are Millie Bobby Brown And Drake Still Friends: Here's What We Know So Far

Millie Bobby Brown, who gained international recognition and acclaim for her phenomenal performance in the Netflix series Stranger Things has had her fair share of controversies over the years. But none of these were as large as her friendship with the rapper Drake which began when the actress was only 14 years old.

The now 20-year-old Emmy Nominee has made quite a few superstar friends including Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, and Taylor Swift. However, none of these friendships faced as widespread criticism as her friendship with Drake, which many have touted as inappropriate. But are the two of them still friends?

How did Millie Bobby Brown and Drake’s friendship begin?

Millie Bobby Brown and Drake met back in November 2017 in Brisbane, Australia while the rapper was on tour and the actress was promoting her series Stranger Things. In July of next year, Brown told W Magazine that Drake had invited her to his concert and the pair had sparked an instant friendship, also adding that they talk to each other all the time.

In another interview with Teen Vogue, the Enola Holmes actress talked about how they were starstruck by each other the moment that they had met in the rapper’s dressing room with her family also there. “I was like, 'Just want to say hi.' He was like, 'Oh, my god.' He was having a fanboy moment; I was having a fangirl moment and a Drake moment,” she told the outlet. Brown also said to Access Hollywood that she and the rapper have a close texting relationship and that he offers dating advice and such to her as well. “He's great. He's wonderful. I love him,” she added.

Advertisement

Drake was criticized for his friendship with Brown

Although Millie Bobby Brown has always been incredibly happy about her unusual friendship with Drake, a lot of people found it to be weird. Her interview with Access Hollywood had a lot of negative comments from netizens who questioned why Drake was texting a teenager who is 17 years younger than him. The fact that their friendship started when she was just 14 also rubbed people the wrong way.

A lot of commenters also found it weird that Drake was giving Brown dating advice, which they thought was highly inappropriate. The recent Kendrick Lamar song Not Like Us, which is a part of an ongoing rap battle between K-Dot and Drake also accused the latter of getting involved in inappropriate behavior with underage girls. This sparked another bout of controversy where Brown’s name came up again. Drake’s next track, The Heart Part 6 had a specific reference to Millie Bobby Brown even though Kendrick did not take any names in his track. This has caused people to come down on the rapper once again, questioning why he was texting Brown when she was a young teenager half his age.

Advertisement

Are Millie Bobby Brown and Drake still friends?

Previously, Millie Bobby Brown had defended her friendship with Drake. In 2018, the actress made an Instagram post saying, “Why you gotta make a lovely friendship your headline? You guys are weird… for real. I’m lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance.” She also asked people to stay away from her life and focus on “real problems in this world” instead of who she is friends with. However, she has not addressed Drake name-dropping her in his latest track.

Drake has also defended his friendship with Brown previously in another song called Another Late Night where he said, “Weirdos in my comments talkin’ ‘bout some Millie Bobby, look/Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin.” However, we do not really know if the two of them are still friends in 2024 as Millie deleted her photos with the rapper from his concert in Australia and a Netflix After-Party from her Instagram. This may point to the fact that the two of them have had some sort of rift in their relationship. Millie Bobby Brown is currently engaged to Jake Bongiovi.

Advertisement

However, a lot of people still criticize Drake for his friendship with the young actress as they deem it to be highly inappropriate. Especially the fact that when their friendship started, she was only 14 and he was already 30 years old. But as of now, we do not know if the two of them are still friends.

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown Opens Up About Her Embarrassing Ellen DeGeneres Debut Interview; Says THIS