‘He One Of Us’: Drake May Join Birdman During Essence Festival and Cash Money's 30th Anniversary Celebration

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of drugs and death.

Essence Festival is one of the major festivals for musicians. This year there is a probability of Drake gracing the stage during the ceremony according to rapper Birdman. Read ahead to know what he had to say about it.

Drake may join Birdman at the Essence Festival

This year is a big one in terms of Birdman’s professional front as it’s the 30th anniversary of his music label Cash Money. It also happens to be the 30th anniversary of the Essence Festival held in New Orleans.

As per People, the Fly Rich rapper said of which performers will hit the stage with him, “Everybody you thinking of as far as Cash Money (will attend).”

Lil Wayne and Juvenile can easily be expected to join Birdman. He said, "A lot of people that started with me when we was young in the game. It's going to be a great night." As per the publication, he expects one person to turn up at the festival and it is none other than Drake. The Canadian rapper is signed to Lil, Wayne’s Young Money Records.

As per the outlet, when he was questioned about the Nonstop rapper’s attendance during the event, the veteran rapper said, that they are definitely looking forward to Drake joining them and also hoping for it to be gapped.

He added, "It's a possibility. We made this a family thing, but Drake, we're close friends. He one of us."

More about Birdman

The legendary rapper was honored by YouTube during teh BET Awards weekend and also with a street’s re-naming function in his New Orleans hometown.

As per the outlet, the rapper reflected that he grew up on those blocks. The vocalist revealed that it was a neighbor infested with drugs and he saw many people “get killed.” He added, “It was just a hell of a way to grow up as a kid, so to be able to do this, this means a lot to me."

Reflecting on back on the last thirty years of his distinct New Orleans influence to Hip Hop. He said that one can’t put a price on it. The rapper continued, "Surviving the test of time and going through all these different situations where people was counting you out, life's ups and downs...we still was fortunate to be blessed to keep it pushin'."

As far as Drake’s attendance at the aforementioned festival goes, if the Nonstop rapper joins Birman at the event, this will be his first appearance at one of the most major events since the Back- and -fourth dissing that went on between him and Kendric Lamar.

B.G. will also make a special appearance. This comes after his release from jail where he served his time after he pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a gun. According to the publication, Birdman expressed that they are excited to have B.G ‘home” after serving 13 years in prison.

The Essence Festival runs from July 5, 2024, to July 7, 2024, in New Orleans.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same

