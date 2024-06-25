Did Drake Drunk-Text Jennifer Lopez? Here's What The Rapper Once Revealed

Drake and Jennifer Lopez never officially confirmed their dating rumors, but they were frequently seen together at each other's concerts. Their affectionate social media posts and photographed moments certainly grabbed the attention of their fans, fueling speculation about their alleged romantic relationship.

Drake once sent a tipsy text to the Selena actress, pouring his heart out in the lyrics of one of his songs. This sparked their romance even more, although it turns out they were never really that serious. Fans have been speculating about their relationship by connecting the dots between the two artists.

Drake wrote about his drunk text in a song

The rapper once sang in the opening track of Free Smoke in 2017, “I drunk text J.Lo/ Old number so it bounce back/ Boy Wonder gotta bounce back,” putting it out there that he did text her while he was drunk. They never admitted to it publicly but Drake’s album More Life is clear evidence of that.

After a lot of speculations and rumors stirring up the internet, an insider revealed that they were casually seeing each other and that they liked each other. But before that casual thing turned into something serious, their spark died down.

JLo and Drake’s relationship

A source once told PEOPLE, “They seem to really like and respect each other, but it's early. Where it goes, we shall see. Friends of them both are hoping it becomes something, but it's too early to say more than that.” The insider further mentioned that the two singers were spending time with each other to create some beautiful music as they were planning to collaborate.

However, another source mentioned that though they were seen together to work on music, they "clearly enjoy each other on another level, too. Jen loves the attention and she seems very happy to be spending time with him. Drake is very charming. He treats Jen with lots of respect. She seems very smitten."

By the end of 2016, reports about the couple being happy started to surface. On the other hand, JLo had ended her on-again and off-again relationship with Casper Smart, which further added fuel to her romance with Drake. An insider revealed, "There is no way she is going back to him. She moved on months ago. That door is not only closed, it's sealed."

But somehow their relationship didn’t work out and by March 2017, reports were rife that they ended their brief romance. After appearing on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Jennifer Lopez clarified, "Let me clear this up. I am not with Drake. Maybe that's all I need to say."

Jennifer Lopez’s influence on Drake’s music

Even though their romance didn’t make it huge, JLo inspired him professionally. Like the song Get It Together, which they collaborated on, later Jorja Smith can be heard singing the same vocals as JLo in a leaked video. Not only that, the Canadian singer added Jennifer Lopez’s voice in Teenage Feve after sampling her chorus from If You Had My Love.

