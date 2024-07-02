What Did Tia Kemp Say About Ex Rick Ross' Viral Vancouver Attack? Find Out

Trigger Warning: This article contains explicit language and mentions of violence

Rick Ross is notorious for making headlines, be it for any reason. The rapper's fans are always eager to know more about him, who remains one of the most relevant artists in pop culture.

Recently, the Champagne Moments rapper made major headlines for a controversial reason. His ex, Tia Kemp, snapped at him in a very unhinged manner. Read ahead to learn more about the incident.

Why was Rick Ross punched in the face?

According to Hot New Hip Hop, the rapper recently performed at the Ignite Festival held in Vancouver, Canada. After his performance, he reportedly instructed the DJ to play Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us, a diss track directed towards Drake.

As per the outlet, many videos have been circulating on social media showing the rapper allegedly getting punched at the event. Many people are speculating that the attackers were fans of the Nonstop rapper. However, this has not been confirmed.

Netizens shared their candid opinions after watching the clips. Along with the social media users, Tia Kemp also commented on the incident.

Tia Kemp unabashedly reacts to Rick Ross’s Vancouver incident

According to an outlet, Tia Kemp took to her Instagram Live to react to the Vancouver incident involving Rick Ross. She said, "They fkin' his fat a** up," and further continued, "I'm glad they smacked the sh*t out yo big a**."

While mocking the rapper, she also commented on what appeared to be his failed attempt to fight back during the attack.

As reported by XXL, on Monday (July 1), the Mafia Music artist snapped back at the Canadian rapper and his baby mother who seemingly engaged in a flirty exchange in Drake’s comments section. The God's Plan artist called Kemp his “goat.”

According to the publication, Ross allegedly commented under Drake’s post, saying, “Pedo vs. granny."

It seems that Rick Ross is seemingly unaffected by the Vancouver incident. On his Instagram story, he wrote, “Vancouver was fun, til next time," per the outlet.

As per the report, in June, the Everyday Hustle vocalist celebrated on social media as he no longer had to pay child support. Apparently, Kemp did not like this.

She reacted via a video, saying that she heard him talking about the best Father’s Day gift he had received was sending his last child support payment.

She added, “You stupid, silly muthafka. I don't give a fk about your child support payments, b**h. And if I want some more, I'll take my as over to family court and get some while he is going to college."

Rick Ross and Tia Kemp share a son named William Leonard Roberts III, who was born in 2005.

