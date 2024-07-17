Drake Shares Video Of His Massive Mansion Flooded During Rainstorms in Canada; Don't Miss His Caption

Rapper-singer Drake's house was flooded during a recent rainstorm in Canada. The rapper shared a video of the same on his social media account. The rap artist was totally candid while giving a sneak peek at the situation.

Drake shares a glimpse into his flooded mansion

The Canadian rapper took to Instagram stories on July 16, where he shared his huge mansion flooded with water. In the footage, we can clearly see the muddy water entering the room he was standing in, where an individual wearing black clothing stood by the gate of that room, holding on to the doors.

Drake panned down the camera, showing his feet fully submerged in the water. The rapper then turned and went into another room in his mansion. He then stood with a broom in his hand. In the story, he wrote, “This better be Espresso Martini.” The artist did not disclose his location in the video.

As per People, this footage is from Drake’s mansion in Canada, and Toronto has been experiencing severe weather, including floods and much more.

On Monday, July 15, the Toronto Star reported that Environment Canada had dropped a warning about heavy rainfall around Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. The declaration was made this week after the flooding affected the city’s subway system.

More on Drake’s mansion in Canada

As per People, the One Dance artist shared a sneak peek of his Canadian mansion in Architectural Digest in 2020.

The rapper said that because he was building it in his hometown, he wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. He added that he wanted to have a monumental scale and feel.

Drake expressed, “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.” The property is designed by Ferris Rafauki and it spans up to 50,000 square feet.

Drake shared that his favorite part of his mansion was his bedroom. The artist expressed that the bedroom is the place where he comes to decompress from the world at the end of the night and he opens his eyes to seize the day.

The rapper further said that the bed lets him float, the shower lets him escape and gather his thoughts and the closer makes him want to talk to himself while getting dressed.

He said, “It’s overwhelming high luxury.” The rapper says that this message is delivered through the size of the room and the material and details of the floors and ceilings. He wanted to make sure people could see the work he had put in over the years reflected from every vantage point.

