ATRI: My Dear Moments: Release Date, Cast And More Revealed With New PV

A second trailer and key visual for the ATRI: My Dear Moments anime adaptation have been released, with a Japanese premiere date of next month. Atri: My Dear Moments is a 2020 visual novel game developed by Frontwing and Makura who are especially known for creating The Fruit of Grisaia visual novel.

Written by Asuta Konno who also wrote the If My Heart Had Wings visual novel, it is published by Aniplex.exe, a brand of Japanese anime and music production company Aniplex. The visual novel was digitally released on Steam for Windows on June 19, 2020 worldwide. Later, on December 16, 2021, the game was also released for Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch devices by iMel only in Japan.

ATRI: My Dear Moments release date and cast

The official website for Aniplex.exe's ATRI: My Dear Moments television anime has released its second promotional video, key visual, opening and ending theme songs, and July 13 premiere. The video previews Nogizaka46's Ano Hikari and Idol group 22/7's YES to NO no Aida ni theme song.

The anime will premiere on July 13 on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV channels at 24:00 JST, and stream on the d Anime Store in Japan at the same time, effectively on July 14 at 12 midnight JST.

Advertisement

The anime's cast includes:

Kenshō Ono as Ikaruga Natsuki

Hikaru Akao as Atri

Minami Takahashi as Minamo Kamishiro

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Ryuuji Nojima

Yōko Hikasa as Catherine

Anzu Haruno as Ririka Nanami

Makoto Katō is directing a series at TROYCA, with scripts handled by Jukki Hanada. Asuta Konno at Frontwing wrote the original story, Yusano and Moto4 drafted character designs, Michio Satō is adapting them for animation, and Fuminori Matsumoto composes the music. The original story was credited to Frontwing.

Aniplex.exe describes ATRI: My Dear Moments as, "Ikaruga Natsuki, a boy who lost his mother and his leg in an accident some years earlier, returns disillusioned from a harsh life in the big city to find his old countryside home half-swallowed by the sea.

Left without a family, all he has to his name is the ship and submarine left to him by his oceanologist grandmother, and her debts.

Advertisement

His only hope to restore the dreams for the future that he has lost is to take up an opportunity presented to him by the suspicious debt collector Catherine. They set sail to search the sunken ruins of his grandmother's laboratory in order to find a treasure rumor says she left there.

But what they find is not riches or jewels: it is a strange girl lying asleep in a coffin at the bottom of the sea. Atri.

Atri is a robot, but her appearance and her wealth of emotions would fool anyone into thinking she's a living, breathing human being. In gratitude for being salvaged, she makes a declaration to Natsuki.

"I want to fulfill my master's final order. Until I do, I'll be your leg!

In a little town slowly being enveloped by the ocean, an unforgettable summer is about to begin for this boy and this mysterious robot girl..."

Advertisement

What is ATRI: My Dear Moments about?

The plot of ATRI: My Dear Moments takes place in a future where sea levels have risen dramatically, submerging most of the world and leading to the collapse of human society. In this harsh new reality, Natsuki Ikaruga struggles to survive as a young man facing numerous challenges.

He has lost one of his legs in an accident which can only be replaced with a crude prosthetic, and he suffers constant bouts of phantom pain. One day, though, Natsuki rummages through his recently deceased grandmother's belongings to pay off a debt, only to awaken a young android girl named Atri, who will go on to change his life forever.

ALSO READ: The Dragon Prince Season 6 Confirms Release Date; Plot, Trailer & More to Know