The Dragon Prince Season 6 Confirms Release Date; Plot, Trailer & More to Know

The Dragon Prince is set to return to Netflix with new episodes this summer. The Dragon Prince is now inching closer to the final of its seven planned seasons. The animated series is moving towards a darker saga, focusing on the Mystery of Aaravos saga. Fans are eagerly anticipating further exploration of major mysteries in the upcoming episodes as the series continues through this new era.

Set in a fantasy world on the fictional continent of Xadia, the story centers on the human princes Callum and Ezran and the Moonshadow Elf Rayla, who seek to end the thousand-year-old conflict between the human kingdoms and the elves whilst taking care of the infant Sky Dragon, the Dragon Prince.

The Dragon Prince season 6 release date

The Dragon Prince Season 6 will be released on Netflix on July 26th, just a year after the fifth season premiered. To celebrate, the series has released an ominous trailer for the upcoming season, providing fans with a glimpse of the new episodes. The trailer showcases the upcoming events and characters from the animated series.

As for what to expect, Wonderstorm teases the latest season of the series as such, "The Netflix animated series THE DRAGON PRINCE returns for a nine-episode fifth season on July 27, 2023. In this exciting next chapter of the 'Mystery of Aaravos' arc, we rejoin our heroes after their narrow escape from the depths of Umber Tor. With the map to Aaravos' prison in hand, Claudia and Terry race against time to save Viren's life. Meanwhile, Callum, Rayla, Ezran, and Soren seek out new friends (and old) to help them prevent the return of the infamous Startouch Elf."

A brief about The Dragon Prince

The continent of Xadia is rich in magic derived from six primal sources: the Moon, Sky, Sun, Earth, Ocean, and the Stars. The dragons, elves, and humans of Xadia once lived in peace until the humans, unable to utilize primal magic naturally, began to practice dark magic.

This newfound power was gifted to them by the ancient Startouch Elf Aaravos, which allowed them to draw in and utilize the life essence from magical creatures to manifest their spells. As a consequence, they were driven away to the western half of Xadia by the dragons and elves, and the continent was split in two.

Seven centuries later, Aaravos' machinations to cause further conflict between dragons and elves are exposed, resulting in his incarceration under the supervision of the King of the Dragons and Archdragon of the Sky, Avizandum, through an enchanted mirror.

Three centuries later, the human King Harrow of Katolis and his advisor, the dark mage Lord Viren, kill Avizandum. Viren then steals the egg of his unborn heir, the Dragon Prince, however, the world comes to believe that the egg was destroyed.

The series was first announced on July 10, 2018 by co-creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond. Ehasz was the head writer and co-executive producer of the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender, and a longtime writer and story editor for Futurama, while Richmond co-directed the video game Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception. Giancarlo Volpe, a former director for Avatar, is an executive producer.

The Dragon Prince is produced by Wonderstorm, a multimedia production studio co-founded in 2017, by Ehasz, Richmond, and Justin Santistevan to work both on The Dragon Prince and a related video game, and animated by Canadian studio Bardel Entertainment.

In November 2019, several female former employees of Riot Games and Wonderstorm accused Ehasz of asking his female employees to take care of his children without permission and not taking women's creative ideas seriously.

Although one anonymous accuser speculated that this could affect the show's continuation, Netflix renewed the show and all seven seasons of the saga will be produced.

