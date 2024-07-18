Attack on Titan: 6 Unknown Facts About Grisha Yeager

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Attack on Titan

While Grisha Yeager may not have been the perfect father figure in Attack on Titan, the doctor’s actions had a lot of consequences in the series. Attack on Titan is without a doubt, one of the best animes of the 21st century.

The series is based on Hajime Isayama's manga, Shingeki No Kyojin, and is set in a post-apocalyptic world where the last of humanity lives behind giant walls to protect themselves from giant humanoids, Titans.

Grisha Yeager plays a very important role in the storyline. Without spoiling too much, his actions pretty much determine what happened at the end of the series. Apart from taking the Founding Titan from the Reiss family, here are some things about Grisha Yeager you may have not noticed.

Grisha’s eyes shifted colors

Before getting the powers of the Attack Titan, Grisha’s eyes had a darker color. This changed after his encounter with Eren Kruger, and the color of his eyes became lighter. This is unusual since Eren’s eyes did not change color after getting the powers of the Attack Titan and Founding Titan. Other characters in the series who gained Titan Powers, did not have their eyes change colors.

Advertisement

The First to Have 2 Titan Powers

Dina Fritz was the original holder of Titan powers, however after Dina, Grisha became the first one in the modern era to hold the power of 2 Titans (Attack & Founding). His son surpassed him by gaining the War Hammer Titan, along with the others. Dina, who was also Grisha's first wife, was the one who ate his second wife, Carla.

The Torture of Grisha

When the Marleyan soldiers found out that Grisha was part of the Edlian Restorationists, he was brutally tortured. Apart from chopping off his fingers, Eren Kruger mentions that he was castrated as well. This fuelled his hatred for Marley. One wonders then how was Eren born, well it is likely that Grisha grew back his missing body parts, thanks to Titan’s regenerative powers.

Grisha’s Love for Carla

After witnessing what happened to his first family, Grisha decides to live a sort of peaceful life behind the walls. However, once he learns the fate of his second wife, he decides to give Eren the reign of what happens in the future. Perhaps, he suffered too much grief after losing so many family members, that he decided to take a step back. Another theory suggests that Grisha was also nearing the end of his 13-year lifespan as a Titan.

Advertisement

Mikasa and Grisha

Grisha knew Mikasa when she was a small child from visiting her home as the family doctor. Before giving Eren the Titan injection, Grisha mentions Mikasa as one of the people Eren must save. This could hint at Grisha planning Eren and Mikasa’s meeting from long before. And we know how much of an important role she plays towards the end of the series.

Keith Shadis and Grisha

Keith Shadis was the first person Grisha encountered when he reached Paradis. Ties between them worsened, especially when Grisha married Carla, who was once sought after by Keith. This explains the strong dislike Keith feels towards Grisha.

Before Grisha’s death, he yells at Keith telling him ‘this child (Eren) is not like you”. Well, Grisha was pretty much right as well wrong about that! Stay tuned for more interesting articles related to Attack on Titan.

ALSO READ: Attack On Titan Prequel: Not Happening; Here’s Why The Project Is Getting Shelved