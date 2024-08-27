Loner Life in Another World Anime Announces October 2024 Premiere

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Loner Life in Another World manga.

The official staff for Loner Life in Another World have confirmed that the anime series is set to premiere in October 2024. Details were shared on the anime’s official X (formerly Twitter) account and website. No release date was announced, but additional staff members were revealed.

Studio Passione and Hayabusa Film will be producing the series. Loner Life in Another World is based on the light novel series Hitoribotchi no Isekai Koryaku by Shoji Goji. The manga adaptation by Bibi for the series began serialization on the Comic Gardo website in January 2019. The series has over 1.9 million copies in circulation, combining digital and print releases.

In the X post, it was revealed that Loner Life in Another World will be released on October 3, 2024. The series will air on Tokyo MX at midnight (October 4, 2024) and an hour later on BS Fuji. For International fans, the series will be available for streaming on HDIVE in select regions. Additional posts also revealed the new staff members for the series.

Taichi Ichikawa, Yu Okano, and Shinnosuke Tokudome, among others, will be voicing the supporting characters. In the series, an entire Japanese high school classroom is teleported to another world by its god, who assigns them to become heroes. God allows the students to pick their powers but Haruka, a lonely student, misses the selection ritual and is forced to keep the remaining skills that no one wants.

Despite not being the most powerful, he makes use of his skills to continue living a peaceful life in the new world. However, when his classmates struggle against their foes, this lonely hero jumps in to help them. Shuichiro Umeda voices Haruka, the main protagonist, while the class rep is voiced by Haruka Shiraishi.

Loner Life in Another World is being directed by Akio Kazumi with scripts written by Kenta Ihara. Keiya Nakano designs the characters while music is being composed by Shuji Katayama. With fans excited to see Shoji Goji’s series get an anime adaptation, we cannot wait to see Haruka in action. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Loner Life in Another World!

