Black Clover Chapter 373 Explained: Paladin Acier Silva's Defeat & Nebra's Apology Explored

Yuki Tabata's Black Clover two new chapters of the manga this Summer as Chapters 372 and 373 bring it all one step closer to the end. The manga will leave Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine for its final chapters, focusing on the final fights against Lucius Zogratis and the Paladins.

In Black Clover chapter 373, the four Silva siblings unite to fight against their mother, Noelle. Solid and Nebra apologize to Noelle for the torment they caused her. Kiato and Kahono protect Noelle from Acier's attack, while Nebra and Solid protect her from Acier's attack. The siblings unite to fight against Acier, a significant development in the manga. This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

In Black Clover chapter 373, titled The Silva Siblings, Nebra Silva uses Mist Magic to delay the Silva siblings from defeating their mother. Nozel Silva's sister, Noelle, has latent magic but struggles to control it, leading to her unconsciously holding back on spells. This situation highlights the power dynamics between siblings and their mother, as well as the challenges they face in their quest for power.

Noelle was asked by Nozel Silva to combine her magic and Leviathan's power into a single attack to defeat their mother, Paladin Acier Silva. Acier appeared from the mist, resuming the fight. Nozel entrusted his siblings with the plan, using Mercury Magic: Silver Guardian to defend them. Noelle fought her mother to allow his siblings time to prepare the magic spell.

In Black Clover chapter 373, Solid and Nebra Silva stand by Noelle, urging her to charge up her magic without considering control or complications. The manga shows Acier and Nozel fighting, with Nozel's Mercury magic's poisonous attribute causing him to lose control. Solid and Nebra's bodies react to Noelle's brutal magic spell, causing injuries as they continue to charge up her spell.

Noelle was worried about Solid and Nebra but they asked her to keep charging her spell. This is because, while the injuries were painful, they were nothing compared to what they had done to Noelle through the years. As Noelle kept charging her spell, she noticed her siblings getting hurt even more. Just then, Nebra Silva revealed how much she loved her beautiful mother. But upon seeing that Noelle was the spitting image of her, she became jealous of her.

Solid Silva noticed Noelle's incredible magic as a child and hated her potential to become stronger than him. He mistreated her and planted fear in her to prevent her from defying him. After revealing their misunderstandings, Solid and Nebra Silva apologized to Noelle, who accepted and unleashed her magic spell against their mother. Acier tried to counter it with her Water Magic spell but failed. Acier revealed that she was satisfied seeing her children grow up and strong, and they had finally become a family. Black Clover chapter 373 ended with Acier Silva's defeat.

Black Clover Chapters 372 and 373 specifically work through the final fight between the Paladin Acier Silva as she fights against Noelle. The Silva siblings were thrown into wack after seeing how strong this new version of their mother was, but Noelle was able to quickly bridge the gap thanks to her own Leviathan-boosted power. But with the rest of her family coming around through the course of the fight, it's not long before this fight comes to an end. This means there are only a few more fights left to settle before Black Clover comes to an end.

