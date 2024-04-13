Blue Lock Episode Nagi Releases New 'Awakening' Promotional Video

Here comes an exciting news for Anime fans! The highly anticipated anime movie, Blue Lock Episode Nagi, is gearing up to make its grand debut on the silver screen, and boy, is it causing a stir!

The latest promotional video for the film, called Awakening, takes us on an exhilarating journey into the world of Nagi Seishiro, a soccer prodigy with a relaxed demeanor. Mark your calendars for April 19, 2024, as that's when this masterpiece will grace the theaters in Japan. But wait, there's more! Let's delve deeper into this exciting video and uncover its secrets...

Nagi’s awakening: A fresh look

The new Awakening trailer opens with a peek into Nagi Seishiro’s mundane life, where even school and classmates seem boring to him. But everything takes a dramatic turn when Nagi meets Reo Mikage, a passionate soccer enthusiast with big dreams of winning the World Cup. He introduced Nagi to the exhilarating world of soccer, sparking a newfound passion within him and setting the stage for an exciting journey ahead.

The trailer also features some exciting highlights from Nagi’s experiences in the first season of Blue Lock, giving viewers a taste of what to expect in the upcoming film.

Movie release deets

Blue Lock Episode Nagi is set to hit the big screens on April 19. For the first four weeks after its release, fans can look forward to special mini-anime episodes called BLUELOCK Additional Time! These mini-episodes will change weekly, keeping the excitement alive. Plus Blue Lock Episode Nagi will be screened in North America by Crunchyroll on June 28, 2024, with both English subtitles and an English dub.

A star-studded cast and crew

Blue Lock Episode Nagi has a talented cast and crew, with Nobunaga Shimazaki starring as Seishiro Nagi, Yuma Uchida as Reo Mikage, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Zantetsu Tsurugi, and many more fan-favorite stars. The film is directed by Shunsuke Ishikawa, known for his work on popular titles like Seven Deadly Sins and Millionaire Detective, and features music by Jun Murayama. Nomura Yuusuke, the character designer for the original manga, will once again handle the character designs.

Fans of the original Blue Lock anime will be glad to know that the film features many of the same actors and creators. Tako Kishimoto is supervising and writing the scripts. Kaneshiro, who wrote the manga, is still overseeing the story. Joining him are new members of the production team, including producers Kawakatsu Yuusuke, Hidenori Kosage, and Hiroshi Yanai.

What to expect from the film

For those eager to delve deeper into Nagi’s story, the spinoff manga focuses on his life before joining the Blue Lock facility. The upcoming anime film will also focus on Nagi Seishiro’s journey through the Blue Lock program, exploring his growth, challenges, and ultimate success as he strives to become the best striker alongside Reo. Kodansha USA Publishing said the spinoff manga will be out in print in the fall of 2024.

So mark your calendars and get ready to witness the awakening of Nagi Seishiro in Blue Lock Episode Nagi, a film that promises to deliver top-notch soccer action, and incredible characters who will tell a story that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

