Anime Releasing in Spring 2024 Slate: Demon Slayer Season 4, Blue Lock Movie, Mushoku Tensei & More

A number of interesting shows and movies are lined up to grace the anime scene in April's spring slate of 2024. From captivating TV series to thrilling cinematic adventures, enthusiasts can anticipate an exciting lineup that promises entertainment and excitement in abundance. Here is a list of all the shows, and movies that are awaited by fans in the Spring Slate. Read on.

Anime Films:

Detective Conan Movie 27

Release Date: April 12

Prepare for another thrilling adventure as Conan returns to solve yet another mysterious case, promising to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Kuramerukagari & Kurayukaba

Release Date: April 12

Dive into a double feature of enchanting tales, offering a blend of fantasy, suspense, and mesmerizing visuals for anime aficionados to enjoy.

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi

Release Date: April 19

Join the intense world of competitive soccer in this cinematic experience that promises to showcase the exhilarating highs and lows of the sport.

Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture

Release Date: May (TBA)

Advertisement

The highly anticipated continuation of the Code Geass saga awaits, with a release date to be announced in May, promising fans another epic installment.

Trapezium

Release Date: May 10

Step into a world of mystery and intrigue with Trapezium, offering a captivating storyline and stunning animation to captivate audiences.

i☆Ris the Movie: Full Energy!!

Release Date: May 17

Get ready for a heartwarming journey filled with music, friendship, and adventure as i☆Ris takes center stage in this cinematic extravaganza.

Uma Musume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era

Release Date: May 24

Experience the excitement of horse racing like never before in this film that promises to usher in a new era for Uma Musume fans.

Rabbits Kingdom the Movie

Release Date: June 14

Enter a whimsical world filled with charm and wonder as Rabbits Kingdom comes to life on the big screen, offering a delightful experience for audiences of all ages.

Oomuro-ke: Dear Friends

Release Date: June 21

Join the lovable characters of Oomuro-ke as they embark on a heartwarming adventure filled with laughter, tears, and cherished memories.

Look Back

Release Date: June 28

Prepare for an emotional journey like no other with Look Back, a film that promises to tug at the heartstrings and leave a lasting impression on viewers.

TV Series:

Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnouji

Release Date: April 2

Immerse yourself in the world of historical warfare as Touken Ranbu Kai returns with another action-packed season, promising epic battles and compelling storytelling.

Nijiyon Animation 2

Release Date: April 5

Delve into a world of vibrant animation and captivating stories with the highly anticipated second season of Nijiyon Animation, offering a visual feast for the senses.

Girls Band Cry

Release Date: April 6

Experience the power of music and friendship as Girls Band Cry takes center stage in this exciting new series that promises to strike a chord with audiences.

Advertisement

Ooi! Tonbo, Tonari no Youkai-san

Release Date: April 6

Embark on a journey of discovery and adventure with Ooi! Tonbo and Tonari no Youkai-san, offer a blend of humor, mystery, and supernatural elements to captivate viewers.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger!

Release Date: April 7

Join the misfit heroes of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! as they embark on a hilarious quest to save the world, promising laughs and excitement at every turn.

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World

Release Date: April 7

Follow the journey of a reincarnated aristocrat as he navigates the intricacies of a fantasy world, using his unique skills to carve out a place for himself in society.

Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night, Sound! Euphonium 3

Release Date: April 7

Prepare for a double dose of entertainment with Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night and Sound! Euphonium 3, offers compelling storylines and memorable characters to captivate audiences.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2

Release Date: April 8

Return to the fantastical world of Mushoku Tensei as the journey of a reincarnated protagonist continues, promising epic adventures and unexpected twists.

Black Butler: Public School Edition

Release Date: April 13

Enter the world of Black Butler from a fresh perspective as the series takes on a new setting, offering a unique take on the beloved franchise.

Release Dates to Be Announced

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3, Kaiju No. 8, My Hero Academia Season 7, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc, and various other titles are yet to announce the final release dates for the coming slate. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

ALSO READ: Vinland Saga Chapter 209: Thorfinn's First Child; Where to Read, Plot & More To Know