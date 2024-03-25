BLUE LOCK Episode Nagi Movie: Everything You Need To Know About The Release Date, Teasers And More

BLUE LOCK has garnered attention for its gripping storyline that uses adrenaline-fueled characters and epic football matches, drawing in fans of sports anime. With the upcoming prequel film, viewers can look forward to experiencing a fresh perspective on the world of BLUE LOCK and delving deeper into the backstory of one of its key players. Keep reading to find out the deets.

BLUE LOCK: Episode Nagi release date

BLUE LOCK: Episode Nagi, the highly anticipated prequel anime film, is set to hit Japanese theaters this coming Spring, on April 19, 2024. At AnimeJapan 2024 in Tokyo, the official premiere date was announced along with a captivating new visual and trailer, promising an exhilarating experience for fans.

Directed by Tetsuaki Watanabe and assistant-directed by Shunsuke Ishikawa, BLUE LOCK: Episode Nagi dives into the backstory of its titular character, Nagi Seishiro, and his journey towards becoming an amazing soccer player. The story is set before Japan's thirst for World Cup glory drives the Japanese Football Association to initiate a rigorous training program, and the film follows Nagi and his teammate Reo Mikage as they navigate the competitive world of high school soccer.

New visual and teaser trailer out for BLUE LOCK: Episode Nagi

The latest visual and trailer offer glimpses of the film's intensity and drama, showcasing the iconic characters Nagi and Reo alongside new addition Ryo Nameoka, portrayed by Subaru Kimura. Nameoka serves as the captain of the opposing team in Nagi and Reo's debut high school soccer match in BLUE LOCK: Episode Nagi. You can find the new visuals below.

The movie is set to provide fans with a deeper understanding of the series' backstory, offering insights into Nagi's perspective and his journey towards soccer stardom. While some may perceive it as a retelling of the anime's story thus far, the trailer hints at never-before-seen scenes and pivotal moments that will captivate audiences. From Nagi's initial encounter with Reo Mikage to their alliance with Zantetsu Tsurugi, the film explores the formation of essential relationships and the challenges faced by the aspiring soccer players. Notably, the anticipated match between Team V and Team Z will also be animated.

BLUE LOCK Episode Nagi: four extra mini-anime and more

BLUE LOCK: Episode Nagi spinoff of Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura's Blue Lock soccer manga will also have four mini-anime titled BLUELOCK Additional Time! after the credits for the first four weeks of the film's screening. The mini-anime episodes shown will change each week and the film will also screen in IMAX, MX4D, and 4DX.

The above tweet from the official Blue Lock TV anime Twitter/X roughly tranlsates to:

◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢ 🔥⚔ Trailer Released ⚽🔥 ◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢

ーThis is the story of the birth of a genius that will engulf the worldー

Nagi Seishiro's fervor burns hot and egotistically in the trailer released

🎬#EpiNagi will be released on April 19, 2024 (Friday)

#BlueLock #Egoistic

Returning cast and staff members are back on board for the film with Shunsuke Ishikawa, who previously served as the assistant director for the television anime, directing at 8-Bit. Taku Kishimoto will be overseeing and writing the series scripts, while the manga's creator, Kaneshiro, supervises the story. Nomura continues his role as the character designer, ensuring consistency with the original manga's aesthetic. Complementing the visuals, Jun Murayama takes charge of composing the music.

For those eager to catch up on the series before the film's release, the first season of BLUE LOCK is available in both subtitled and dubbed versions on Crunchyroll, offering fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in the thrilling world of competitive soccer.

