Bye Bye, Earth Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

After Belle defeats Kir Royale by breaking his sword, Belle rescues her foster parents from slavery. With Kitty the All leaving her with her necklace, fans can look forward to Belle’s continuing her journey as a nomad. Don’t miss Bye Bye, Earth Episode 4, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Bye Bye, Earth Episode 4: Release date and where to stream

Bye Bye, Earth Episode 4 is set to premiere on Friday, August 2, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. This translates to a daytime release the same day around 2:30 pm GMT / 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT, with release times varying by location and time zone.

In Japan, the episode will first air on the satellite channel WOWOW and subsequently on BS Nippon TV. It will also be available for streaming on d Anime Store, ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video and more. For international fans, Crunchyroll will offer Bye Bye, Earth Episode 4 to viewers globally.

Expected plot in Bye Bye, Earth Episode 4

As per the episode preview, Bye Bye, Earth Episode 4 will be titled Spell of Proof Still Distant. Fans can expect to see Belle as she continues her journey with Kitty the All and earns the nickname ‘Sword Thief.’

Bye Bye, Earth Episode 4 will also focus on Sian and Adonis, who are involved in mysterious activities. Specific details about their plans remain unclear, but the episode will likely reveal more about their roles and intentions in the current story arc.

Bye Bye, Earth Episode 3 recap

Bye Bye, Earth Episode 3 is titled Farewell to Those Who Play the Land. Sian Lablac visits Dram to repair his sword, damaged during his fight with Belle. They discuss Gaff's ignorance about sacred ashes and Belle's potential to fulfill their wishes.

At the Arena of Blades, Belle duels Kir Royale but is unable to cut him due to a curse. She ends up winning by disarming him, though this is met by boos from the audience. The King appoints Belle as a soloist, giving her three tasks before becoming a nomad.

Sian gains freedom but is condemned to live as the dead, revealed as the King's brother. That night, Rabbitia consumes a Philosopher's Stone, transforming into an anthropomorphic rabbit. He reclaims his stolen pocket watch in Bye Bye, Earth Episode 3, induces hallucinations in soloists, and takes the sacred ash.

The next day, Belle rescues her foster parents from evil soloists and learns she has a sister named Bellein. She tells her parents of her intention to become a nomad and realizes she lost her pendant. Rabbitia, now known as Kitty the All, returns her pendant and invites her to a nomads' tavern.

There, a troubadour's song about a journey named ‘Belle’ moves her deeply, realizing her parents anticipated her departure and loved her fully. Bye Bye, Earth Episode 3 ends as Belle holds her pendant with a sad face.

For more updates on the Bye Bye, Earth anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

