Top 10 Best Anime Characters In Suits: From Makima To Sebastian Michaelis

Anime characters in suits tend to exude an elegance and charm that transcends their animated form. Whether navigating intergalactic battles like Spike Spiegel or tending to the everyday affairs of Momose Narumi, these characters consistently don their suits with flair.

While anime often celebrates some eccentric design choices, the suave demeanor of characters like Sebastian from Black Butler or Makima from Chainsaw Man sets them apart due to their impeccable style that comes with a blend of sophistication and practicality.

From commanding boardrooms to fighting enemies, here are our top 10 anime characters in suits who illustrate how a well-tailored outfit can enhance both their appearance and presence in any story setting.

10. Tsunemori Akane – Psycho Pass

Tsunemori Akane, the main character in Psycho-Pass, is an Inspector for the Public Safety Bureau tasked with protecting civilians from criminals. She is often seen in her work outfit, which consists of a dark grey suit that complements her boyish features and contrasts with the brutal realities of her work.

Though she initially appears shy, she strongly expresses her opinions. Throughout the series, Akane evolves from a naïve recruit into a seasoned detective with a personal sense of justice. Despite facing numerous challenges, she maintains a healthy Psycho-Pass, demonstrating resilience and determination in her quest for truth and justice.

9. Leorio Paradinight – Hunter X Hunter

Leorio Paradinight from Hunter X Hunter is a Rookie Hunter and later a member of the Zodiacs with the codename Boar. His sleek dark blue suit and tea-shade sunglasses give him an out-of-place air of authority, which complements his ambitious goal of becoming a professional doctor.

Initially perceived as a materialistic narcissist, Leorio is a loyal and trustworthy young man who values friendship deeply, often providing comic relief while navigating his impulsive nature. One such incident, combined with his sleek attire, contributed significantly to his election as the Hunter Association chairman.

8. Shion – That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime

Shion is an Oni who serves as the First Secretary to Rimuru Tempest and a key executive within the Jura Tempest Federation. She is often seen in a distinctive purple business suit with a light green shirt, typically leaving her jacket unbuttoned.

Her professional appearance aside, she is clumsy and lacks secretarial skills, primarily acting as Rimuru's bodyguard. Passionate and hot-headed, Shion is deeply loyal to Rimuru and has shown remarkable growth in confidence and wisdom over time.

7. Integra Hellsing – Hellsing

Sir Integral Fairbrook Wingates Hellsing – Integra Hellsing for short – is a noblewoman and the master of the powerful vampire Alucard. Her fashion sense is as sharp as her eyes, often seen in a dark green blazer, dress pants, and black shoes, complemented by a red cravat.

As the Bureau Director of the Hellsing Organization, she leads with calm and unyielding authority. She carries a large revolver and maintains a stern, composed demeanor. However, while her approach is typically businesslike, she occasionally reveals a dry sense of humor.

6. Sebastian Michaelis – Black Butler

Sebastian Michaelis is a “hell of a butler” who serves Ciel Phantomhive in Black Butler. Despite being a demon, Sebastian is a devoted and dashing butler, impeccably dressed in a six-buttoned double-breasted tailcoat, gray vest, black trousers, and white gloves adorned with the Phantomhive crest.

Ciel secured Sebastian’s service and protection in exchange for his soul until the time came for the demon to claim his prize. He diligently saves Ciel from numerous threats and attends to him meticulously. While Sebastian occasionally grows impatient, he knows the ultimate reward – Ciel’s soul – is worth the wait.

5. Sir Nighteye – My Hero Academia

Sir Nighteye, also known as Mirai Sasaki, was a Pro Hero and former sidekick to All Might in My Hero Academia. Known for his unique style, Nighteye typically wore a beige suit and a spotted tie, resembling a regular businessman rather than a traditional hero.

As a hero, Sir Nighteye ran his own agency and was a mentor to Mirio Togata. His Quirk, Foresight, allowed him to see a person's future minute-by-minute for up to an hour after making eye contact. Despite his life being tragically cut short by Overhaul, Sir Nighteye's legacy of justice and his distinct sense of style remain influential in the My Hero Academia universe.

4. Loid Forger – Spy X Family

Special Agent Twilight, currently going by the name Loid Forger, is a central character in Spy X Family, tasked with preventing a war in Ostania. Often seen in a green three-piece suit with a red tie, Loid adopts a casual look at home but remains sharply dressed outside.

As one of Westalis's top spies, Loid skillfully evades detection with his clever disguises and impeccable style. To complete his mission, he forms a fake family, marrying Yor Briar and adopting Anya Forger. A suave and capable spy, his commitment to his mission remains absolute despite the hardships that arise from his double life.

3. Makima – Chainsaw Man

Makima is a prominent side character within the Chainsaw Man series, who seems to exude a dominating elegance from the very first time we see her onscreen. Often seen in a suit and tie, occasionally with a long coat, her professional attire fits her role as head of the Public Safety Devil Hunters.

Makima's confident smile and piercing gaze complement her sharp attire, even more so when she is revealed as the main antagonist of the Public Safety Saga. She is the Control Devil, embodying the fear of control or conquest.

2. Vinsmoke Sanji – One Piece

Always seen in a sharp suit with his trademark cigarette and curly eyebrows, Vinsmoke Sanji is a man with a chivalrous attitude who is currently working as the chef of the Straw Hat Pirates. He is also known as ‘Black Leg’ Sanji.

Born into the Vinsmoke family, Sanji disowned his royal lineage and trained under Zeff at Baratie. However, he isn’t just a simple cook but also the third-best fighter of the Straw Hats – though he exclusively uses powerful kicks, conserving his hands for cooking.

1. Nanami Kento – Jujutsu Kaisen

Kento Nanami, a major supporting character in Jujutsu Kaisen, is one known for his distinctive, stylish suit that sets him apart from his fellow sorcerers. Nanami's formal attire includes a tan blazer, matching slacks, a blue dress shirt, and a dotted necktie, with his blunt sword holstered behind his blazer.

He is a former student of Tokyo Jujutsu High and was an underclassman to Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru. After graduating, he initially left to become a salaryman but returned four years later to continue his work as a Grade-1 Jujutsu Sorcerer.

