Chainsaw Man Chapter 173 Explained: Everyone Loses Ears And A New Primal Devil Appears

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Chainsaw Man Manga and Chainsaw Man Chapter 173

Many fans were eagerly awaiting to see Pochita battle it out with the War Devil, Yoru but the latest episode in Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man veered off course. We saw the members of the Public Safety along with Hirofumi Yoshida force Pochita to throw up a Devil he had previously swallowed.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 173, titled ‘Hard of Hearing’ opened up with a montage of everyone losing their ears. From humans to cats, all creatures that roamed the planet were earless. Panels showcased a man not able to use his telephone, elephants without ears, and people of Tokyo walking around earless.

This causes chaos everywhere with members of the Public Safety trying their best to communicate with each other using gestures and signs. An agent with the help of some prisoners understands that the Ear Devil is the culprit. Team C quickly springs into action to find the Ear Devil, while the focus shifts to three agents in the bathroom.

The three agents cut off their left index finger and using the severed part of the hand, begin to write on a mirror they are holding. The first wrote ‘H’ while muttering ‘cervical spine’, while the others wrote ‘I’ and ‘T’, saying neck and vertebrae, respectively. The word spelled HIT on the mirror, with a glimpse of a new Primal Devil in the reflections.

Advertisement

The Primal Devil is seen sitting on top of a throne made of human parts. Two humans with amputated arms are providing support to the throne. The panel was gorey, with a lot of human parts making up the entire throne. The Devil’s face was featureless on one side, which made it difficult to tell its gender.

The Devil lifts his fist and the focus shifts to Pochita who just finished eating the Ear Devil. A mirror appears above Pochita and the Devil’s fist grabs him. Pochita manages to cut off two of the Devil’s fingers and almost escape, but all of a sudden Hirofumi Yoshida shows up and captures Pochita using the Octopus Devil.

The Devil comments on Yoshia doing a good job before squeezing Pochita, which forces him to throw up the head of the Ear Devil. In the last panels of the chapter, we get to see that the elephants have gotten their flappy ears back. With everyone’s Ears restored, and Pochita seemingly restrained by Public Safety it will be interesting to see what happens next! Stay tuned for more updates on Chainsaw Man!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Chainsaw Man: What Was Makima's Devil Contract? Explained