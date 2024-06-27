Chainsaw Man The Movie: Everything We Know About It

Chainsaw Man, a dark shonen fantasy series, began airing in October 2022 and has since garnered attention for its high-stakes action plot. Adapted from the original manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the series follows Denji, a teenage boy with a mysterious chainsaw power, who uses it to kill devils.

Chainsaw Man is renowned for its thrilling action and fight sequences, challenging shonen norms, and its in-depth character development, featuring a humorous main character, Denji, and each character with a unique backstory and personality. MAPPA, known for animation projects like Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen, produced the first season of the anime, resulting in fluid and colorful animation that perfectly adapts manga pages into video format, bringing beloved characters to life.

A Chainsaw Man film is on the way

Chainsaw Man fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the upcoming film, Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc. The film will replace the traditional season two, covering the manga's Bomb Girl Arc in movie format, covering chapters #40 to #52. The film is expected to be a thrilling addition to the popular action shonen series.

The release date for Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc is unknown, but speculation suggests it may be released in late 2024 or early 2025. This is based on MAPPA's past release schedules, with the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen released in October 2020 and the feature film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, released in March 2022. The release window for the film is purely speculation.

MAPPA has been busy with ambitious projects, including Attack on Titan's fourth season and Jujutsu Kaisen's second season. Although these releases ended recently, it may be a while before Reze Arc hits screens. Past release schedules suggest that the film may be released in the next year or two, offering fans a new look into the world of Chainsaw Man after over two years.

A very brief teaser trailer for the upcoming film was posted on MAPPA's YouTube channel six months ago. The trailer features Reze, a new character, and Denji, the protagonist's newfound bond. The trailer lacks plot details and features a lighthearted montage of tender moments between the pair. A longer, extended version of the trailer is likely on the way.

Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc cast and story

Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc's cast is essentially the same as the anime cast, with these familiar voice actors returning to bring fans the voices they grew to cherish and appreciate in the anime's first season.

Some of these voice actors include Kikunosuke Toya as Denji, Fairouz Ai as Power, Tomori Kusunoki as Makima, Shogo Sakata as Aki Hayakawa, and Shiori Izawa as Pochita, as well as a new actor, Reina Ueda as Reze. These previous actors did a phenomenal job capturing the characters' unique personalities and expressing them in season one, so it'll be exciting to see them reprise their roles.

The Reze Arc teaser trailer focuses on two main characters, Denji and Reze, following the manga storyline. The film will follow the Bomb Girl arc, covering twelve chapters from chapter 40 to 52. The film will explore Denji and Reze's relationship in-depth, with unexpected twists and turns familiar to manga readers. The trailer provides a brief glimpse of the film's main characters.

Anime film adaptations are gaining popularity, with award-winning films like Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train proving their success. Chainsaw Man's second season story is set to be a movie, with a star-studded cast, talented writer, and one of the best animation studios, making it an incredible choice for the second season.

