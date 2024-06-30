Chainsaw Man Mangaka's 'Goodbye, Eri' One-Shot Rumored to Receive Film Adaptation

Chainsaw Man’s mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto’s short, one-shot manga, named Sayonara, Eri or Goodbye, Eri, might get a movie adaptation soon. This news came from the X (formerly Twitter) user @MangaMoguraRE, known for posting anime and manga-related news on June 29, Saturday.

Even though we do not have any official confirmation of this news, it seems to be believable because of one reason. Here is what we know.

Goodbye, Eri might get a movie adaptation

It is true that no confirmation has been given by any official account about a Goodbye, Eri movie adaptation. However, according to the account @MangaMoguraRE, the website domain ‘Eri-Movie doc com’ has been registered. From the looks of it, the website looks legit, which might mean that a movie based on Goodbye, Eri might be on the way. However, Mogura did stress in their post that this is just speculation at this point and they have no confirmation about it.

Another reason why people think that this could be true is because Fujimoto’s other one-shot manga Look Back has already received a movie adaptation. The success of Chainsaw Man anime brought a lot of Japanese fans to the theaters to watch the Look Back movie, which was able to blow everyone away with its beauty. Due to the popularity of Chainsaw Man and the success of Look Back, it seems plausible that more work of Fujimoto will get anime adaptations.

Advertisement

What is Goodbye, Eri about?

Goodbye, Eri is a one-shot manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto that was published on the Shonen Jump+ website in April 2022 and was published in print in July of the same year. The story revolves around a boy named Yuta who is instructed by his terminally ill mother to film her on his smartphone if she dies. After her death, Yuta screens the movie but it is met with criticism. Due to this, a depressed Yuta tries to take his own life but a girl named Eri stops him and tells him she liked his movie and they try to make another one together. The rest of the movie focuses on a lot of the ups and downs of Yuta’s life and how Eri’s presence affects him.

Much like Look Back, which was based on the creative process and inspiration with a reality that teeters on the edge of the supernatural. Goodbye, Eri is a little more depressing and fatalistic in comparison to Look Back but has the same humane component nonetheless. However, the manga itself has received great reviews from readers. If Goodbye, Eri does become a movie, chances are people will love it because of its depiction of reality and the supernatural.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Look Back Anime Film Trailer Out; Release Date, Plot And More to Know