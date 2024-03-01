Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024: Rashmika Mandanna Receives Warm Welcome as She Represents India In Japan

Rashmika Mandanna, the acclaimed Indian actress famous for her recent role in Animal, has received a warm and grand welcome in Tokyo, Japan, as she prepares to attend the prestigious Crunchyroll Anime Awards. This event marks a significant milestone for the Indian actress, who is making history as the first prominent personality from India to attend the renowned awards ceremony. With this, here is all you need to know about her arrival in Japan.

Rashmika Mandanna Attends Crunchyroll Anime Awards

Arriving in Tokyo to much fanfare, Rashmika Mandanna shared her excitement with her followers on social media, expressing gratitude for the surprising welcome she received in the bustling city. As she embarks on this new venture onto the global stage for anime lovers, Mandanna's presence at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards underscores her rising prominence not only in the Indian film industry but also on an international scale.

Renowned for her stellar performances in recent blockbuster hits like Animal and Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna has won the hearts of the Indian audience with her performances. Now, she ventures into the world of anime, demonstrating her diverse range and appeal across various genres and mediums.

In addition to attending the gala event, Rashmika Mandanna will also have the honor of presenting an award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. This opportunity further solidifies her status as a rising star with global recognition and acclaim.

More About Crunchyroll Anime Awards

Mandanna's involvement in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards comes at a time when the Indian film industry is increasingly garnering attention on the international stage. Her presence not only highlights the growing popularity of anime in India but also strengthens cultural exchanges and collaborations between India and Japan.

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards are scheduled for Saturday, March 2, 2024, featuring a live ceremony led by esteemed voice actress Sally Amaki and beloved entertainer Jon Kabira. Viewers eager to catch the action can tune in to the Anime Awards livestream on Crunchyroll's YouTube and Twitch channels, starting at 6pm JST.

For fans in India, the event will kick off at 2:30pm IST, offering an exciting opportunity to celebrate the best of anime culture. At last, we will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

