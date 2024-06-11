Days With My Stepsister Anime Release Date, Main Cast, And More Explored With New PV

The staff for the upcoming anime series Days with My Stepsister anime just released a new promotional video for the show on June 9th, Sunday. A short trailer for the anime had previously come out back in March of this year which confirmed the release window and main cast of the series. This new update has given fans a release date, additional cast information, and more.

Days with My Stepsister anime is based on a Japanese light novel series written by Ghost Mikawa and illustrated by Hiten. The series originally started out as YouTube videos with illustrations and voiceovers. Since then, other than the light novel series, it has also received a manga adaptation illustrated by Yumita Kanade.

Days with My Stepsister PV revealed the anime’s release date and additional cast members

According to the newest announcement from the anime staff and the promotional video, the Days with My Stepsister anime will start airing on July 4th, 2024, Thursday, at 9 p.m. JST. According to the announcement, the anime will start broadcasting first on AT-X, and then will also air on Tokyo-MX, Kansai TV, and BS11 later. The anime will also be available for streaming in Japan on platforms such as d-Anime Store, U-NEXT, and Animehodai on July 4th, at 10 p.m. JST. An online streaming for the first three episodes of the anime will also be hosted on Kadoakawa’s YouTube channel by the anime staff which will include a talk session with some cast members.

The new PV also unveiled some new cast members for the anime. We got to know that Daiki Hamano will be voicing Tomokazu Maru, Reina Ueda will be voicing Akiko Ayase, and Chikahiro Obayashi will be voicing Taichi Asamu. The main cast of the anime was revealed a few months ago which let us know that we will see Kohei Amasaki as the protagonist Yuta Asamura and Yuji Nakashima as his step-sister Saki Ayase. Other than this, the anime also features Ayu Suzuki as Maaya Narasaka and Minori Suzuki as Shiori Yomiuri.

Days with My Stepsister anime staff, theme songs, and other details

Days with My Stepsister anime is being produced by Studio DEEN with Takehiro Ueno as the director. Mitsutaka Hirota is the scriptwriter of the anime with Manabu Nii as the character designer. CITOCA is the music composer of the anime while Norioshi Konuma is the sound director with Kaori Yamada handling the series’ sound effects. The new PV revealed additional staff members such as Emi Ota and Toku Watanabe who are the main animators. Imari Katsuragi is the show’s color designer with Masatoshi Kai as the art director. Akane Shiraishi is handling the editing of the anime and Shinyo Kondo is in charge of photography.

The PV also announced the opening and ending theme songs of the anime. The opening theme of Days with My Stepsister is Tenshi Tachi no Uta (Song of the Angels) sung by Fhana while the ending theme song is Suiso no Blanco (Aquarium Swing) performed by Kitri.

The story of Days with My Stepsister focuses on Yuta Asamura, who gets a new step-sister Saki Ayase after his father gets remarried to her mother. The two of them try to come to terms with being new step-siblings and also deal with their growing feelings about each other. The romance anime is a bit different than what we are used to and focuses on both their personal growth.

