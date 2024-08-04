Deadpool: Samurai Creators New Manga Secret Steward To Launch This Month? Here's What Report Says

Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ manga service has announced that writer Sanshirō Kasama and manga artist Hikaru Uesugi will be launching a new manga titled Secret Steward. Both creators shared the news on their X (formerly Twitter) accounts. The romantic comedy manga will follow a trainee butler and his spirited young mistress.

Kasama’s series promises a fresh take on the rom-com genre, typically featuring a master and his maid. Additionally, manga creator Arata Momose will be coloring the manga’s colored pages. No further details are available at this time. Secret Steward is set to be released on August 8, 2024, and will be available on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+.

Currently, Hikaru Uesugi’s Okibi no Takibi is being serialized in Champion Cross. Uesugi has also worked on The Muscle-Brained Prince Becomes a Commoner, Fake Amnesiac Hachiya-san, Tsugiyagi Quest, and other short stories. Sanshirō Kasama has previously collaborated with Uesugi on The Muscle-Brained Prince Becomes a Commoner.

Kasama and Uesugi previously collaborated on a Deadpool: Samurai one-shot manga, published in Shonen Jump+ in October 2019. This one-shot was part of a Marvel and Shonen Jump+ collaboration that featured seven one-shots by various Weekly Shonen Jump manga artists, developed in anticipation of the release of Avengers: Endgame.

In Deadpool: Samurai, written by Sanshirō Kasama and illustrated by Hikaru Uesugi, Deadpool travels back to Japan's Samurai era using a time machine, battling enemies in true samurai fashion. Other notable one-shots in this collaboration include Secret Reverse by Kazuki Takahashi, Halloween Avengers by Mato, and Ant-Man+ by Toyotaka Haneda.

While Deadpool: Samurai initially appeared as a one-shot, it was later serialized as a short series from December 2020 to June 2021. Viz Media released both volumes of the manga in 2022, continuing its collaboration with Marvel Comics to publish manga based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Stay tuned for more updates on Secret Steward.

