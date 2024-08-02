Please Put Them On, Takamine-san Manga to Receive TV Anime Adaptation; All We Know So Far

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Please Put Them On, Takamine-san Manga.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san Manga officially announced that a TV anime for the series is iin production. An official website and an X (formerly Twitter) account for the series were opened, along with a visual teaser, featuring the main character, Takane Takamine. The mangaka also shared his excitement about the anime adaptation on X.

Along with his initial reaction, Hiiragi also shared a celebratory illustration. "Thanks to your support, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san will be made into an anime! When I heard about the anime project from my editor, I didn't feel it was real and was skeptical, even thinking, 'My editor had gone crazy?'” said the mangaka.

“However, as the number of people involved in the Takamine-san anime increased day by day, and as I had more opportunities to see the work and processes, I felt relieved and realized that 'My editor was not going crazy.' And above all, it's all thanks to all of you who read and supported Takamine-san until it was made into an anime. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you!"

Apart from this, no further information related to the anime adaptation has been released. The manga has been serialized in Square Enix in Monthly Gangan Joker since January 2019. In June 2021, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san was nominated for the seventh Next Manga Award in the Best Printed Manga category.

This romantic comedy follows the lives of two high school students, Koushi Shirota and Takane Takamine. One day, Koushi catches Takane changing her clothes. Later, he notices that she received 98% on a test but after she removes her panties, he again sees her getting the result, this time with a perfect score.

Upon confronting, Takane reveals that she can rewind time, every time she takes off her panties. However, since Koushi saw her naked, he got stuck with her in the time loop. Takane then forces Koushi to be her closet, that is get her new underwear every time she makes use of her powers.

It will be interesting to see whether the duo will be caught in the anime adaptation. As the story progresses, romantic feelings begin to develop between the two of them. Stay tuned for details about Please Put Them On, Takamine-san’s release schedule, and more.

