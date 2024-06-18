Do Loid and Yor End Up Together In Spy X Family? Here's What We Know

Due to their excellent chemistry and drive to protect what’s dear to them, fans cannot help but ship Loid and Yor from Spy X Family. It has also been heavily implied in both the manga and anime that even though they do not know each other’s secret identities, they are attracted to each other. They are also both great parents to Anya even though they are a pretend family.

However, fans cannot help but be concerned about the big difference between the ideologies of Loid and Yor. Much like Henry and Martha, whose star-crossed love never came to be realized due to their ideological differences, Yor and Loid might not be able to end up together by the end.

Henry and Martha’s love story was unfortunately not successful

Even though they are both in dangerous professions, fans agree that there is a fundamental difference between Loid and Yor, which is their view of the world. This was also the same with the older Henry and Martha, who never got the chance to be together due to their lack of communication. In chapter 99 of the manga, fans found out how their love was never realized and could not help but draw a parallel with the series’ protagonists.

Both Loid and Henry value information above everything. Even though Loid does resort to violence when it’s absolutely necessary, as a spy he is trying to prevent the impending war with Operation Strix for which he needs a fake family. Despite being a great fighter, Loid goes to extreme lengths to avoid unnecessary massacres. Henry, who is Anya’s teacher at Eden Academy also values knowledge and elegance above everything.

On the other hand, both Yor and Martha are warriors hardened by life. Yor had to resort to becoming a lethal assassin as she had to take care of her younger brother Yuri after losing their parents in the war. Martha had to give up her dreams of becoming a ballet dancer and became a soldier after the ballet academy she was supposed to join was destroyed in an air raid. Currently, she is the caretaker of Becky Blackbell and has been working for the Blackbell family for a long time. The similarity between their circumstances and characters makes fans worry that Loid and Yor might also suffer a similar fate to Henry and Martha and spend their lives longing for each other.

Loid and Yor might be able to avoid the tragic fate

Despite the similarities between the two couples, fans are hopeful that Loid and Yor will be able to overcome their differences. And the main reason behind that is their daughter Anya. Thanks to her telepathic abilities, Loid and Yor might be able to avoid miscommunication when it comes down to it.

Loid and Yor’s relationship is based on lies as neither of them has yet told the other about their actual profession. Anya is the only one who knows Loi’d identity of Twilight and Yor’s identity of Thorn Princess thanks to her telepathic powers. Neither Loid nor Yor also know about her powers yet. But if push comes to shove and Loid and Yor try to go their separate ways, Anya might be able to help them avoid miscommunication and bring everything to light, or at least that’s what fans are hoping for.

Even though we do not yet know how or when Loid and Yor will get together, we do know that they have a better chance at love than Martha and Henry thanks to Anya. The fact that the two of them live together as husband and wife also helps their case. Fans are eager to see when their slow-burn love finally comes to a head in the story.

