Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 6: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of Dragon Ball DAIMA revealed that Panzy is the princess of Kadan Castle, while hints were made at Glorio’s having deceived both Goku and Supreme Kai. Fans now cannot wait to see more of the group’s adventures within the Demon Realm, now that they had an airship to travel further.

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 6: Release date and where to stream

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 6 is set to release on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 11:40 pm JST. International viewers can watch the episode the same day, with a release time of approximately 2:40 pm GMT / 7:40 am PT / 10:40 am ET, though exact times may vary by region.

In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on Fuji TV. For global audiences, the English-subtitled version will be available on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Both platforms require a subscription, with Crunchyroll offering a simulcast for international viewers to watch Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 6.

Expected plot in Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 6

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 6 will be titled ‘Lightning,’ as per the title preview. The episode will likely explore Glorio’s true intentions, now that his deception has been partially exposed by King Kadan. Meanwhile, the journey into the deeper parts of the Demon Realm’s World 3 may present unexpected obstacles, including hostile encounters that could force Goku into a significant battle.

Given Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 6’s title, it is possible that Goku and his allies might face a powerful new enemy or natural disaster, testing their capabilities as they navigate their way through the Demon Realm. The malfunctioning airship may also introduce yet another set of problems, possibly leading to a detour that could further complicate their mission.

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 5 recap

Titled ‘Panzy,’ Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 5 begins with Panzy expressing curiosity about Goku's immense strength and origins. Although Glorio opposes her joining the group, Panzy insists on accompanying them to Kadan Castle, showcasing her skills in both magic and mechanics.

As they approach the castle, Panzy reveals her true identity as the princess of Kadan Castle. Inside, King Kadan doubts Goku’s power due to his childlike form, but Panzy vouches for him, recounting his earlier rescue.

The king shares his desire to dethrone King Gomah to restore peace and reveals that Glorio had initially approached him to find a warrior to defeat Majin Buu, contradicting Glorio’s story in Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 5.

Goku proposes using the Demon Realm Dragon Balls to defeat Gomah, leading King Kadan to test Goku’s strength by sending waves of soldiers against him, which Goku easily overcomes. The king then provides the group with an airship, supplies, and reluctantly allows Panzy to join after discovering the need for an engineer.

