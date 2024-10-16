Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Dragon Ball DAIMA has officially begun, and fans have responded enthusiastically. The episode revealed more about the Dragon Ball universe than any previous one, introducing fans to the Demon World and its political status.

The episode also revealed that the series is set shortly after Buu’s defeat and saw Goku and his friends turn into children due to King of the Demon Realm Gomah’s schemes. Don’t miss Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 3 to find out how the Z-Warriors deal with the change and their plans moving forward. Keep reading to find out the release date and more details.

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 3: Release date and where to stream

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 2 is scheduled to air on October 18, 2024, at 11:40 pm JST. This translates to a same-day release for most international fans, at around 2:40 pm GMT / 7:40 am PT / 10:40 am ET. Keep in mind that the exact release time will vary by region and time zone.

The episode will be broadcast on Fuji TV in Japan, while international fans will have the opportunity to watch the English-subtitled version on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Both platforms require a subscription for access, with Crunchyroll offering a simulcast of Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 2.

Expected plot in Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 3

As per the title preview, Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 2 will be titled ‘Glorio.’ Given the title, the episode will likely introduce Glorio, a Majin from the Demon Realm who briefly appeared in the previous episode and was seen secretly observing Gomah and Degasu’s plot.

Advertisement

Following Gomah’s attack, Glorio may now approach the Z-Warriors, potentially seeking an alliance or offering insight into their new predicament. As shown in the Dragon Ball DAIMA trailers, Glorio will likely join Goku and Supreme Kai as they head to the Demon Realm, serving as their guide.

He also has ties to a mysterious figure called the Masked Majin, whose involvement remains uncertain. Glorio's motives are unclear, though it may be revealed in Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 2 that he opposes Gomah’s rule over the Demon Realm.

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 2 recap

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 1, titled Conspiracy, begins after Dabura's death, with Gomah assuming control over the Demon Realm. Joined by Degasu, Shin's younger brother, they observe the Z-Warriors’ actions during the battle with Majin Buu.

Dr. Arisu, their sister, proposes a plan to neutralize the Z-Warriors by using the Demon Realm’s Dragon Balls to turn them into children, diminishing their power. Gomah, Degasu, and Neva, the Dragon Balls’ creator, journey to Earth’s Kami's Lookout to gather Earth's Dragon Balls.

Advertisement

This place is defended by the robotic Tamagami creatures. During their departure from the Demon Realm, they learn that Dr. Arisu had previously visited Earth. At Kami's Lookout, Neva retrieves the Dragon Balls, and Degasu incapacitates Dende.

Meanwhile, the Z-Warriors, including Goku, are at Capsule Corp celebrating Trunks' birthday. Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 1 ends as Gomah summons Shenron using Earth's Dragon Balls and wishes for all fighters involved in the battle against Majin Buu to be reverted to childhood.

For more updates from the Dragon Ball DAIMA anime, stick around with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.