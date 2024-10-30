Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Goku, Glorio, and the Supreme Kai embarked on their journey to the Third Demon Realm in the last episode of Dragon Ball DAIMA, giving fans a number of details about the world's mechanics and the various challenges ahead.

As Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 4 approaches, where the trio will confront the unique challenge of traveling without a vehicle, fans wait with baited breath to find out more about their adventure. Don’t miss it; keep reading to get the release date, expected plot and more details.

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 4: Release date and where to stream

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 4 is set to air on November 1, 2024, at 11:40 pm JST. For many international fans, this means a same-day release, with availability around 2:40 pm GMT / 7:40 am PT / 10:40 am ET. Please note that release times may vary by region and time zone.

In Japan, Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 4 will be broadcast on Fuji TV, while international viewers can watch the English-subtitled version on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Both platforms require a subscription, with Crunchyroll providing a simulcast of the episode.

Expected plot in Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 4

According to the title preview, Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 4 is going to be titled ‘Chatty.’ Goku, Shin, and Glorio will continue navigating the Demon Realm’s World 3. With their ship now stolen, they are left searching for a way to either retrieve it or find a replacement, which is likely to introduce new allies along the way.

Their journey across the hostile landscapes of World 3 promises further encounters with unpredictable inhabitants in Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 4, testing their abilities as they traverse the land. The group will likely face fresh challenges that could reveal more about the Demon Realm’s intricacies.

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 3 recap

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 3, titled ‘Daima,’ begins as Goku, Supreme Kai (Shin), and Glorio travel to Batapi, a planet housing a giant fish-like Warp Lord who serves as a gatekeeper to the Demon Realm. After Glorio provides the access code, the group is teleported, but Shin fails to telepathically transmit it to Kibito before departure.

Arriving at the Demon Realm's entry point, they enter World 3, where Glorio resides, although his work for Gomah in the Demon Realm’s World 1 often takes him there. The terrain resembles Earth but is polluted by volcanic fumes.

Hostile locals, including tribal inhabitants and aggressive townsfolk, constantly challenge them. In a nearby town, the group is forced to battle a gang in a restaurant and later stays at an inn to recover. However, by morning, they find that the thugs have stolen their ship in Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 3, leaving them stranded in an already dangerous and unfamiliar realm.

