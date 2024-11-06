Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 5: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Goku, Glorio, and Shin press on with their journey through the Third Demon Realm, now without a ship, and resorting to shortcuts like the Heaven's Seed, which transported them to a new location. With the trio encountering a mysterious girl named Panzy in the last episode, fans cannot wait for what comes next.

Don’t miss Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 5 as it releases to learn more about Panzy. Keep reading to discover when it’s out, where to watch it, the expected plot, and more.

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 5: Release date and where to stream

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 5 is scheduled to air on November 1, 2024, at 11:40 pm JST. For international viewers, this means a same-day release, with the episode available around 2:40 pm GMT / 7:40 am PT / 10:40 am ET. Release times may vary depending on region and time zone.

In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on Fuji TV. International audiences can watch the English-subtitled version on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Both platforms require a subscription, with Crunchyroll offering a simulcast of Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 5 for global viewers.

Expected plot in Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 5

As per the title preview, Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 5 will be titled Panzy. The episode will see Goku, Supreme Kai, and Glorio continue their journey alongside the newly introduced character Panzy. Given Panzy’s mysterious arrival and her rescue by Goku, she will likely formally join the group, as suggested by promotional material showing her alongside them.

Her background and motives may be further revealed in Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 5 as the group progresses deeper into World 3 of the Demon Realm. At the same time, her familiarity with the land could aid in facing the challenges they come across.

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 4 recap

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 4, titled Chatty, follows Goku, Supreme Kai, and Glorio as they deal with the theft of Glorio's plane. With no other options for transport, they continue their journey on foot, unable to fly for long due to the intense air pressure.

Along the way, they stop at a tavern, where the owner offers them Sky Seed—a launch pad-like device that propels them across the sky but doesn’t reach their destination. Along the journey, Goku learns about Demon Realm Dragon Balls, which are limited to three and guarded by Tamagamis.

His interest in battling these creatures is sparked, as it would lead to the restoration of everyone’s original age and Dende’s freedom. Arriving in another town, they witness the oppressive Gendarmerie, who serves King Gomah and mistreats the locals.

Goku intervenes in a lengthy fight, branding him a fugitive in Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 4. Later, the mysterious individual he saved, revealed to be Panzy, meets with them.

For more updates from the Dragon Ball DAIMA anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

