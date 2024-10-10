Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 1: Goku To Become Chibi; Release Date, Where To Stream, What To Expect And More

The release of Dragon Ball DAIMA this week marks the return of the iconic battle shonen franchise after the conclusion of Dragon Ball Super in 2018, generating considerable excitement among fans. Notably, this is the final project by creator Akira Toriyama, who sadly passed away on March 1, 2024.

The series is expected to officially introduce the Demon Clan, previously only seen in the Dragon Ball games. Don’t miss Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 1 as it releases, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

But first, what is Dragon Ball DAIMA about?

Dragon Ball DAIMA is the latest continuation of the Dragon Ball universe, set between the events of the Buu Saga and the Dragon Ball Super series. The series is set to have its main focus on Goku and the rest of the characters being turned into kids due to an unknown event.

Said transformation becomes the driving force of the series as Goku will set out on a new adventure to restore his original form. Fans can look forward to seeing Goku wielding his iconic Nyoibo (Power Pole) once again as he adventures through a new land.

The Supreme Kai is said to play a central role in helping Goku in this quest, and the trailers suggest that the demon world and the Demon Clan will be officially introduced as well—a group long familiar to fans of Dragon Ball video games, now to be included in the series’ canon.

While little is known about their exact role, it's speculated that they may be responsible for Goku and his friends' transformations. Fans can look forward to some rather cute interactions between the characters, as they find themselves in little bodies.

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 1: Release date and where to stream

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 1 is set to premiere on Friday, October 11, 2024, at 11:40 pm JST. This translates to a same day release for most international fans, at approximately 2:40 pm GMT/7:40 am PT/10:40 am ET.

In Japan, fans can watch Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 1 on Fuji TV, while international audiences can watch the English-subbed version on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Both platforms require a subscription for access, with Crunchyroll offering a simulcast of the series.

What to expect in Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 1?

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 1 will likely establish the new situation faced by Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, ChiChi, Picolo and the rest of the group after their sudden transformation into children. The episode is expected to explain how this bizarre event came to take place, as well as introduce the overarching mission they will have to complete in order to reverse it.

Dragon Ball fans can expect to see Goku taking the lead role, now rearmed with his trusty Power Pole in order to make up for his size. As he ventures into an unknown realm to undo the spell that has changed their lives, fans can expect to be introduced to a variety of new characters and species.

In a fashion typical to the franchise, Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 1 will likely feature some intense action sequences, staying true to the high-energy style of the series. As Goku deals with his shrunken form, fans can also look forward to getting a glimpse of the dynamic between Goku and Supreme Kai, who seems to have been turned into a child as well.

For more updates from the Dragon Ball Daima anime, keep an eye out for Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

